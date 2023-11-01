North Carolina has 'special' win at East Lake Cup

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Bob Knight, Indiana’s combustible coaching giant, dies at age 83
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Callaway uses AI to create new Odyssey putter inserts
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
College Football Week 10 College Football Player Props Opening Line Movement and Best Bets
Eric Froton
,
Eric Froton
,
Top Clips
Tiger back to practice; players face El Cardonal
PFT PM Mailbag: Watson’s contract, Giants QBs
Florio: NFL must be consistent with Anderson
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Season Tools
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Season Tools
Fantasy Baseball
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Bob Knight, Indiana’s combustible coaching giant, dies at age 83
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Callaway uses AI to create new Odyssey putter inserts
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
College Football Week 10 College Football Player Props Opening Line Movement and Best Bets
Eric Froton
,
Eric Froton
,
Top Clips
Tiger back to practice; players face El Cardonal
PFT PM Mailbag: Watson’s contract, Giants QBs
Florio: NFL must be consistent with Anderson
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Season Tools
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Season Tools
Fantasy Baseball
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
North Carolina has 'special' win at East Lake Cup
November 1, 2023 06:06 PM
Head coach Anthony DiBitetto discusses the North Carolina men's golf team's victory at the East Lake Cup in Atlanta, Georgia.
Close Ad