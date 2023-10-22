 Skip navigation
Top News

NASCAR Cup Series 4EVER 400 Presented by Mobil 1
What drivers said after Homestead Cup playoff race
CLIMBING-INA-INDOOR-WC-SPEED-WOMEN
Piper Kelly, Samuel Watson qualify for U.S. Olympic team in speed climbing
LIV Golf Invitational - Miami - Day Three
DeChambeau’s team wins $50 million LIV Golf finale

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_floriobagent_231022.jpg
Bagent didn’t make 1st start ‘bigger than it was’
nbc_nas_creditone_231022.jpg
Homestead-Miami changes complexion of Cup playoffs
nbc_nas_byron_231022.jpg
Byron fights tight race car to top-five finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
nbc_fnia_floriobagent_231022.jpg
Bagent didn’t make 1st start ‘bigger than it was’
nbc_nas_creditone_231022.jpg
Homestead-Miami changes complexion of Cup playoffs
nbc_nas_byron_231022.jpg
Byron fights tight race car to top-five finish

Watch Now

Bagent: 'Team rallied behind me' in Week 7 win

October 22, 2023 05:53 PM
Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent discusses his nerves and how the team rallied behind him in his first career NFL start in Sunday's Week 7 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.
0:37
Bagent didn’t make 1st start ‘bigger than it was’
0:47
Jones: Win over Bills was ‘a crumb’ to build on
0:34
Jackson after Ravens’ blowout: ‘Sky’s the limit’
3:26
Berry stunned by yard-sale eagle at Applebee’s
5:29
Top NFL Week 7 player props
18:53
Tagovailoa finding freedom to be himself with MIA
20:49
Kelce, Eagles O-line build rhythm through run game
31:47
TNF Analytics reveals the ‘hidden game’ in NFL
10:02
Why Brown, Stafford could have big fantasy weeks
5:05
Impact of Garoppolo’s injury on fantasy managers
3:28
Week 7 Pick-Up Lines: Mahomes in for a big game
7:18
Should Jones be trusted in fantasy if he plays?
