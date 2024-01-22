 Skip navigation
Top News

Corey Perry
Corey Perry signs with the Oilers, is back in the NHL after the Blackhawks terminated his contract
Tony Stubblefield
DePaul fires coach Tony Stubblefield after two-plus seasons
Joe Mauer
Adrián Beltré, Joe Mauer, Todd Helton on track for Hall of Fame election; Billy Wagner close

Top Clips

nbc_edge_yahoobrunson_240122.jpg
Brunson is thriving in the presence of Anunoby
nbc_pl_milnerintv_240122.jpg
Milner: Brighton’s ‘spark wasn’t there’ v. Wolves
nbc_pl_bhawol_240122.jpg
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Wolves Matchweek 21

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Corey Perry
Corey Perry signs with the Oilers, is back in the NHL after the Blackhawks terminated his contract
Tony Stubblefield
DePaul fires coach Tony Stubblefield after two-plus seasons
Joe Mauer
Adrián Beltré, Joe Mauer, Todd Helton on track for Hall of Fame election; Billy Wagner close

Top Clips

nbc_edge_yahoobrunson_240122.jpg
Brunson is thriving in the presence of Anunoby
nbc_pl_milnerintv_240122.jpg
Milner: Brighton’s ‘spark wasn’t there’ v. Wolves
nbc_pl_bhawol_240122.jpg
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Wolves Matchweek 21

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Brady wasn't off limits for Belichick's criticism

January 22, 2024 02:50 PM
Pro Football Hall of Fame member and three-time New England Patriots Super Bowl champion Ty Law joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss Bill Belichick, Jim Harbaugh, Tom Brady and more.
nbc_dps_nfldivisionalroundrecap_240122.jpg
14:57
Bills ‘outthink themselves’ in loss to Chiefs
nbc_dps_lomasbrowninterview_240122.jpg
4:07
Lions ‘refreshing’ journey to NFC title game
nbc_ffhh_chiefsbillsv2_240122.jpg
18:05
Allen needed ball more in Bills’ loss to Chiefs
nbcs_simms_hyundaiheadlines_240122.jpg
19:07
Lions stayed true to their identity in win vs. TB
nbc_ffhh_lamarjackson_240122.jpg
2:24
Ravens, 49ers are strong Super Bowl bets
nbc_ffhh_packers49ers_240122.jpg
9:01
Should the 49ers be concerned with Purdy?
USATSI_22173703_copy_720x405_2302431811810.jpg
9:28
How Jackson was able to torch the Texans
nbc_ffhh_bucslions_240122.jpg
12:46
Gibbs ‘electric’ in playoff win vs. Buccaneers
nbc_ffhh_hardmanfumble_240122.jpg
3:19
Debating NFL touchback rule after Hardman’s fumble
nbc_pft_pftpmfullep_240122.jpg
11:31
Purdy: 49ers wanted to name Brady 2023 starter
nbc_dps_schrageronbillsbelichick_240122.jpg
14:15
What to make of the 2024 NFL coaching carousel
nbc_dps_cappacioonbills_240122.jpg
6:41
Bills’ playoff loss to Chiefs ‘hurts badly’
