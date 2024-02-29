 Skip navigation
Maryland v Rutgers
College Basketball Best Bets, Feb. 29: Rutgers vs Michigan, Ohio State vs Nebraska
nbc_wcbb_clarkrecordthree_240228__101666.jpg
Iowa star Caitlin Clark announces she will enter the 2024 WNBA Draft
nbc_wcbb_clarkehl_240215_240215.jpg
Caitlin Clark Record Tracker: Points, assists, rebounds and award milestones for Iowa superstar

nbc_draft_rakestrawintv_240229.jpg
Rakestraw: Iron sharpened iron at Mizzou
nbc_draft_rogerslassiterint_240229.jpg
How Georgia prepared Lassiter for the next level
nbc_draft_rogersstoverint_v2_240229.jpg
Ohio State TE Stover looks up to Kittle, Gronk

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Williams, Maye dominate 2024 NFL Draft QB chatter

February 29, 2024 02:48 PM
NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller joins Dan Patrick to discuss Caleb Williams' current outlook, what a package could look like to trade up to No. 1 overall, why scouts are divided on Drake Maye and more.
nbc_draft_rakestrawintv_240229.jpg
3:29
Rakestraw: Iron sharpened iron at Mizzou
nbc_draft_rogerslassiterint_240229.jpg
2:39
How Georgia prepared Lassiter for the next level
nbc_draft_rogersstoverint_v2_240229.jpg
4:10
Ohio State TE Stover looks up to Kittle, Gronk
nbc_draft_rodgersvaki_240229.jpg
4:20
Vaki is one of the draft’s most ‘unique’ players
nbc_draft_rodgerskinchens_v2_240229.jpg
3:29
Kinchens takes pride in versatility, fearlessness
nbc_pft_natewigginsintv_240229.jpg
8:15
What CB Wiggins brings to NFL defenses
nbc_pft_postshow_dejeanintv_240229.jpg
9:10
DeJean’s dynamic playmaking makes him a ‘threat’
nbc_pft_terrionarnold_240229.jpg
8:56
Alabama’s Arnold prides himself on confidence
nbc_pft_jatavionsanders_240229.jpg
10:40
Sanders highlights unique route to playing TE
nbc_pft_tylernubinintv_240229.jpg
11:39
Nubin’s ‘versatility’ adds an edge in NFL Draft
nbc_pft_mecolehardman_v3_240229.jpg
11:17
Some Jets reportedly think Hardman leaked plans
nbc_pft_harrisonjrdiscuss_240229_720x405_2313091651507.jpg
3:12
Could there be a powerplay from Harrison Jr.?
