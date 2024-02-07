 Skip navigation
Top News

Super Bowl LVIII - Previews
How to watch Super Bowl LVIII: TV channel, live stream info, kick off time and more for Chiefs vs 49ers game
Highlights: WM Phoenix Open, Round 2
Tee times for Rounds 1 and 2 of the WM Phoenix Open
NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship
Rajah Caruth joining Spire Motorsports for 2024 Truck Series season

Top Clips

nbc_bte_sbmarketsv2_240206.jpg
Public is driving up prices for Super Bowl betting
nbc_bte_mahomes_240206.jpg
Are betting markets tired of fading Mahomes?
nbc_nfl_calebwilliamsscoutreport_240207.jpg
2024 NFL Draft prospect preview: QB Williams

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Cam: Need to normalize telling truth about Purdy

February 7, 2024 09:51 AM
Cam Newton shares how studying a playbook as a QB is similar to memorizing lines as an actor, recalls being "emotionally tired" before playing in the Super Bowl, and why he would tell Brock Purdy to "silence the noise."
nbc_nfl_calebwilliamsscoutreport_240207.jpg
2:23
2024 NFL Draft prospect preview: QB Williams
nbc_nfl_pfftop5offensivefas_240207.jpg
1:50
Top five offensive free agents in the NFL
nbc_nfl_everwonder_superbowlname_240206.jpg
1:44
Ever Wonder: How did the Super Bowl get its name?
nbc_berry_peterkingintv_240206.jpg
11:11
King shares why Purdy can handle SB LVIII pressure
nbc_pft_kevinclark_240206.jpg
9:58
Clark: Mahomes ‘makes miracles look easy’
nbc_pft_chrisrussov2_240206.jpg
15:43
Mad Dog doesn’t foresee Mahomes catching Brady
nbc_pft_goodellstreaming_240206.jpg
1:48
Goodell doesn’t back idea of streaming-only SB
nbc_pft_goodellgambling_240206.jpg
6:42
Goodell addresses comments on legalized gambling
nbc_pft_anthonymunoz_240206.jpg
13:52
Munoz recalls different mindset for SB appearances
nbc_pft_purdyunderdog_240206.jpg
17:00
How Purdy’s underdog mentality translated to NFL
nbc_pft_pkmahomes_240206.jpg
3:50
Why King ‘can’t pick against Mahomes’ in SB LVIII
nbc_pft_mahomespain_240206.jpg
9:04
Mahomes motivated by not wanting pain of SB loss
