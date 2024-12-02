 Skip navigation
Can Winston limit mistakes vs. Broncos defense?

December 2, 2024 12:10 AM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed look ahead to the Denver Broncos' matchup vs. the Cleveland Browns on Monday and question whether Jameis Winston can limit his mistakes.
williamsrodgerscsu.jpg
12:27
Give Me The Headline: Kings of New York
nbc_simms_lowesramssaints_v2_241201.jpg
5:04
Rams ride stars in ‘gutsy’ Week 13 win vs. Saints
nbc_csu_snf49ersatbils_241127.jpg
2:05
NFL Week 13 preview: 49ers vs. Bills
nbc_csu_bestbetsfpb_241127.jpg
1:15
Lions, Chiefs, Broncos lead NFL Week 13 best bets
nbc_csu_mnfbrownsatbroncos_241127.jpg
1:59
NFL Week 13 preview: Browns vs. Broncos
nbc_csu_eaglesatravens_241127.jpg
3:51
NFL Week 13 preview: Eagles vs. Ravens
nbc_csu_ramsatsaints_241127.jpg
2:10
NFL Week 13 preview: Rams vs. Saints
nbc_csu_thanksgivingbearsatlions_241127.jpg
3:23
NFL Week 13 preview: Bears vs. Lions
nbc_csu_bucsatpanthers_241127.jpg
2:31
NFL Week 13 preview: Buccaneers vs. Panthers
nbc_csu_titansatcomm_241127.jpg
2:10
NFL Week 13 preview: Titans vs. Commanders
nbc_csu_giantsatcowboys_241127.jpg
3:33
NFL Week 13 preview: Giants vs. Cowboys
nbc_csu_dolphinsatpackers_241127.jpg
2:03
NFL Week 13 preview: Dolphins vs. Packers
