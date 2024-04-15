Watch Now
Maye, McCarthy big question marks entering draft
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers discuss the debate between Drake Maye and J.J. McCarthy toward the top of the NFL draft.
Elliss, Turner among toughest draft evaluations
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers analyze which 2024 NFL Draft prospects were the toughest players to evaluate, including Utah EDGE Jonah Elliss and Alabama EDGE Dallas Turner.
Texas RB Brooks has strong ‘breakaway speed’
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed review RB Jonathon Brooks' college statistics, and assess how his strengths can translate to playing at the NFL level.
USC’s Lloyd a strong mid-round NFL draft prospect
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed cite USC running back MarShawn Lloyd's compact and sturdy frame, versatile running style and acceleration as the strengths of his game ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Georgia TE Bowers ‘lives up to the hype’
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed discuss the presumptive No. 1 TE in the 2024 NFL Draft, Brock Bowers, who's rare athleticism makes him strong in both the passing and blocking game.
Simms’ DT draft rankings: No. 4 Jer’Zhan Newton
Chris Simms breaks down the game of Jer'Zhan "Johnny" Newton, explaining why the Illinois product is a solid prospect but not in the "elite" tier of 2024 DTs.
Simms’ DT draft rankings: No. 5 Ruke Orhorhoro
Chris Simms analyzes the game of Clemson's Ruke Orhorhoro, explaining what makes him an intriguing defensive tackle prospect.
Simms’ DT draft rankings: No. 2 Darius Robinson
Darius Robinson out of Missouri is Chris Simms' No. 2 DT in the 2024 NFL Draft class, due to his versatility and physicality.
Simms’ DT draft rankings: No. 3 DeWayne Carter
Chris Simms breaks down why DeWayne Carter's explosiveness makes him a top DT prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Simms’ DT draft rankings: No. 1 Byron Murphy II
Chris Simms explains why Byron Murphy II has all the tools to thrive at the NFL level, making the Texas product the No. 1 player on his DT NFL draft board.
Film breakdown: Nix, Simms review USC tape
Bo Nix and Chris Simms analyze the Oregon quarterback's 2023 game film against USC, discussing his progressions, his throwing mechanics and how he breaks down the defense.
Inside Nix’s decision to transfer to Oregon
Bo Nix sits down with Chris Simms to discuss following in his father's footsteps by playing at Auburn before ultimately deciding to transfer to Oregon.