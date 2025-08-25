Win total predictions for 2025: Jets

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Markus Rooth, Olympic decathlon gold medalist, to miss World Championships due to injury
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Cooper Lutkenhaus, 16-year-old track phenom, turns pro
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Dick Fosbury high jump gold medal from 1968 Olympics sells at auction
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Top Clips
Muchova should get by ‘unscathed’ against Venus
Win total predictions for 2025: Patriots
Jackson, Love top NFL MVP best bets before Week 1
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Markus Rooth, Olympic decathlon gold medalist, to miss World Championships due to injury
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Cooper Lutkenhaus, 16-year-old track phenom, turns pro
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Dick Fosbury high jump gold medal from 1968 Olympics sells at auction
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Top Clips
Muchova should get by ‘unscathed’ against Venus
Win total predictions for 2025: Patriots
Jackson, Love top NFL MVP best bets before Week 1
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Win total predictions for 2025: Jets
August 25, 2025 11:15 AM
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers believe the Jets must "surprise" to eclipse their total of 6.5 wins as they are only favored in two ahead of the 2025 NFL season.
Related Videos
04:24
Win total predictions for 2025: Patriots
01:50
Jackson, Love top NFL MVP best bets before Week 1
07:13
Win total predictions for 2025: Dolphins
02:19
Giants’ schedule prevents ‘high-ceiling outcomes’
04:56
PFT Draft: Preseason winners
12:07
Cowboys-Parsons situation is ‘getting ugly’
06:09
Who Raiders could turn to for new backup QB
08:12
Campbell gives candid assessment of Hooker
10:54
Evaluating which Browns QB will back up Flacco
12:15
Factors in Shough-Rattler QB competition
13:20
Wentz could be a good mentor to McCarthy
10:56
Dart, Winston, DeVito emerging as ‘Three Amigos’
01:16
New WR Vele can step into slot for Saints offense
01:44
Chiefs, Broncos among best bets to win AFC West
05:44
Berry’s fantasy salary cap draft strategies
05:08
‘Wait and see’ in fantasy post-Vele, Moore trades
01:28
AFC East Champion odds: Can anyone stop the Bills?
04:39
Thielen would get fantasy boost if traded to MIN
09:59
Croskey-Merritt’s fantasy hype is ‘out of control’
03:31
Robinson Jr. trade helps ‘preserve’ CMC’s health
01:54
Rams’ Stafford practicing is good news for fantasy
04:45
Bucs’ Egbuka gaining fantasy steam with Godwin out
07:48
How to assess player values in salary cap drafts
02:53
Pros, cons of fantasy football salary cap drafts
11:34
Meyer questions if NFL should punish Harbaugh
04:19
NFL teams most likely to rebound into the playoffs
04:42
Belichick candidly compares NFL, NCAA
09:01
Cowboys’ documentary is like a ‘time capsule’
06:42
Parsons scrubs Cowboys references off social media
04:56
How salary cap factors in Jones-Parsons situation
Latest Clips
01:28
Muchova should get by ‘unscathed’ against Venus
01:49
Three things we learned from Fulham 1-1 Man United
09:13
What were the best men’s golf moments of 2025?
08:09
Highlights: Fleetwood, Tour Championship, Round 4
06:10
Highlights: U.S. Senior Women’s Open, Round 4
05:38
Wagner on Scheffler’s OB drive, Fleetwood’s win
11:28
All eyes turn to Bradley’s Ryder Cup decisions
09:08
Fleetwood: ‘Never fear failing’
51
LeBron, Clark among those showing Fleetwood love
05:30
‘No letup’ coming for Scheffler after 2025
05:05
Highlights: 2025 CPKC Women’s Open, Round 4
19:57
Highlights: 2025 Tour Championship, Round 4
02:24
Fleetwood finishes off win at Tour Championship
17:07
Highlights: IMSA Michelin GT Challenge at VIR
33:31
Highlights: 2025 Vuelta a España, Stage 2
03:04
Mustoe spotlights Pickford’s heroics for Everton
04:02
Are Arsenal ready for Liverpool showdown?
01:44
Biggest takeaways from Premier League Matchweek 2
02:29
Palhinha ‘a brilliant pickup’ Frank’s Spurs
21:07
Highlights: VP Racing SportsCar Challenge at VIR
05:59
Lowe Down: Lack of interest in Grealish is ‘weird’
10:21
PL Update: Fulham split points with Man United
13:26
Vingegaard recovers from crash to steal Stage 2
06:13
Man United’s weaknesses exposed in Fulham draw
01:35
Amorim: We must focus on performance, not result
46
Nuno wants to move forward and work with Forest
02:09
Fernandes laments Man United’s draw against Fulham
11:13
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Man United Matchweek 2
07:23
Highlights: Vuelta a España Stage 2 Finish
15:27
Highlights: Mustang Challenge at VIR
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue