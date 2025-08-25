 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Olympic Games-Paris 2024
Markus Rooth, Olympic decathlon gold medalist, to miss World Championships due to injury
Cooper Lutkenhaus
Cooper Lutkenhaus, 16-year-old track phenom, turns pro
Dick Fosbury
Dick Fosbury high jump gold medal from 1968 Olympics sells at auction

Top Clips

nbc_roto_karolinamuchova_250825.jpg
Muchova should get by ‘unscathed’ against Venus
nbc_csu_patswin_250825.jpg
Win total predictions for 2025: Patriots
nbc_roto_mvpbestv2_250825.jpg
Jackson, Love top NFL MVP best bets before Week 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Olympic Games-Paris 2024
Markus Rooth, Olympic decathlon gold medalist, to miss World Championships due to injury
Cooper Lutkenhaus
Cooper Lutkenhaus, 16-year-old track phenom, turns pro
Dick Fosbury
Dick Fosbury high jump gold medal from 1968 Olympics sells at auction

Top Clips

nbc_roto_karolinamuchova_250825.jpg
Muchova should get by ‘unscathed’ against Venus
nbc_csu_patswin_250825.jpg
Win total predictions for 2025: Patriots
nbc_roto_mvpbestv2_250825.jpg
Jackson, Love top NFL MVP best bets before Week 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Win total predictions for 2025: Jets

August 25, 2025 11:15 AM
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers believe the Jets must "surprise" to eclipse their total of 6.5 wins as they are only favored in two ahead of the 2025 NFL season.

Related Videos

nbc_csu_patswin_250825.jpg
04:24
Win total predictions for 2025: Patriots
nbc_roto_mvpbestv2_250825.jpg
01:50
Jackson, Love top NFL MVP best bets before Week 1
nbc_csu_dolphinswin_250825.jpg
07:13
Win total predictions for 2025: Dolphins
nbc_roto_giantsfutures_250825.jpg
02:19
Giants’ schedule prevents ‘high-ceiling outcomes’
nbc_pft_preseasonwinners_250825.jpg
04:56
PFT Draft: Preseason winners
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250825.jpg
12:07
Cowboys-Parsons situation is ‘getting ugly’
nbc_PFT_OConnell_250825.jpg
06:09
Who Raiders could turn to for new backup QB
NBC_PFT_HendonHooker_250825.jpg
08:12
Campbell gives candid assessment of Hooker
nbc_pft_brownsbackupqb_250825.jpg
10:54
Evaluating which Browns QB will back up Flacco
nbc_pft_saintsqbs_250825.jpg
12:15
Factors in Shough-Rattler QB competition
nbc_pft_carsonwentz_250825.jpg
13:20
Wentz could be a good mentor to McCarthy
nbc_pft_giantsqbs_250825.jpg
10:56
Dart, Winston, DeVito emerging as ‘Three Amigos’
nbc_roto_saintsvele_250822.jpg
01:16
New WR Vele can step into slot for Saints offense
nbc_roto_afcwestv2_250822.jpg
01:44
Chiefs, Broncos among best bets to win AFC West
nbc_FFHH_SalaryCapTips_250822.jpg
05:44
Berry’s fantasy salary cap draft strategies
nbc_ffhh_valemooretrade_250822.jpg
05:08
‘Wait and see’ in fantasy post-Vele, Moore trades
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250822.jpg
01:28
AFC East Champion odds: Can anyone stop the Bills?
nbc_ffhh_thielen_250822.jpg
04:39
Thielen would get fantasy boost if traded to MIN
nbc_FFHH_JCM_250822.jpg
09:59
Croskey-Merritt’s fantasy hype is ‘out of control’
nbc_ffhh_brjtrade_250822.jpg
03:31
Robinson Jr. trade helps ‘preserve’ CMC’s health
nbc_ffhh_stafford_250822.jpg
01:54
Rams’ Stafford practicing is good news for fantasy
nbc_ffhh_godwinegbuka_250822.jpg
04:45
Bucs’ Egbuka gaining fantasy steam with Godwin out
nbc_FFHH_PlayerValues_250822.jpg
07:48
How to assess player values in salary cap drafts
nbc_ffhh_proscons_250822.jpg
02:53
Pros, cons of fantasy football salary cap drafts
nbc_pft_harbaughv2_250822.jpg
11:34
Meyer questions if NFL should punish Harbaugh
nbc_pft_playoffteams_250822.jpg
04:19
NFL teams most likely to rebound into the playoffs
nbc_pft_billbelichick_250822.jpg
04:42
Belichick candidly compares NFL, NCAA
nbc_pft_cowboysdoc_250822.jpg
09:01
Cowboys’ documentary is like a ‘time capsule’
nbc_pft_parsonsscrubbingsocials_250822.jpg
06:42
Parsons scrubs Cowboys references off social media
nbc_pft_jonesalarycap_250822.jpg
04:56
How salary cap factors in Jones-Parsons situation

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_karolinamuchova_250825.jpg
01:28
Muchova should get by ‘unscathed’ against Venus
nbc_pl_jpwfulvmuhit_250825.jpg
01:49
Three things we learned from Fulham 1-1 Man United
nbc_golf_gcpodbestmoments_250824.jpg
09:13
What were the best men’s golf moments of 2025?
nbc_golf_fleetwoodextendedv2_250824.jpg
08:09
Highlights: Fleetwood, Tour Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_finalrdseniorwomen_250824.jpg
06:10
Highlights: U.S. Senior Women’s Open, Round 4
nbc_golf_johnsondrive_250824.jpg
05:38
Wagner on Scheffler’s OB drive, Fleetwood’s win
nbc_golf_rydercup_250824.jpg
11:28
All eyes turn to Bradley’s Ryder Cup decisions
tommy_fleetwood.jpg
09:08
Fleetwood: ‘Never fear failing’
nbc_golf_tweets_250824.jpg
51
LeBron, Clark among those showing Fleetwood love
nbc_golf_scheffler_250824.jpg
05:30
‘No letup’ coming for Scheffler after 2025
henderson.jpg
05:05
Highlights: 2025 CPKC Women’s Open, Round 4
nbc_golf_tourchampionshipfinalrd_250824.jpg
19:57
Highlights: 2025 Tour Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_tommywin_250824.jpg
02:24
Fleetwood finishes off win at Tour Championship
nbc_imsa_gtchallenge_250824.jpg
17:07
Highlights: IMSA Michelin GT Challenge at VIR
nbc_cyc_lv25stage2_250824.jpg
33:31
Highlights: 2025 Vuelta a España, Stage 2
nbc_pl_2robsmustoe_250824.jpg
03:04
Mustoe spotlights Pickford’s heroics for Everton
nbc_pl_2robslivarspreview_250824.jpg
04:02
Are Arsenal ready for Liverpool showdown?
nbc_pl_2robtzclip_250824.jpg
01:44
Biggest takeaways from Premier League Matchweek 2
nbc_pl_2robearle_250824.jpg
02:29
Palhinha ‘a brilliant pickup’ Frank’s Spurs
nbc_imsa_vpracingchallenge_250824.jpg
21:07
Highlights: VP Racing SportsCar Challenge at VIR
nbc_pl_lowedown_250824.jpg
05:59
Lowe Down: Lack of interest in Grealish is ‘weird’
nbc_pl_update_250824.1_copy.jpg
10:21
PL Update: Fulham split points with Man United
nbc_cyc_btpfull_250824.jpg
13:26
Vingegaard recovers from crash to steal Stage 2
nbc_pl_fulmupostgamev2_250824.jpg
06:13
Man United’s weaknesses exposed in Fulham draw
nbc_pl_amorimintv_250824.jpg
01:35
Amorim: We must focus on performance, not result
nbc_pl_nunointv_250824.jpg
46
Nuno wants to move forward and work with Forest
nbc_pl_brunointv_250824.jpg
02:09
Fernandes laments Man United’s draw against Fulham
nbc_pl_fulmu_250824.jpg
11:13
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Man United Matchweek 2
nbc_cyc_vueltastage2finish_250824.jpg
07:23
Highlights: Vuelta a España Stage 2 Finish
nbc_imsa_virmustang_250824.jpg
15:27
Highlights: Mustang Challenge at VIR