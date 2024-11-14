 Skip navigation
NFL Week 11 preview: Rams vs. Patriots

November 14, 2024 01:06 PM
Chris Simms and Mike Florio see New England giving Los Angeles some trouble as the Rams fly cross-country on a short week to take on a Patriots team growing in confidence with Drake Maye under center.
