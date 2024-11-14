Watch Now
NFL Week 11 preview: Rams vs. Patriots
Chris Simms and Mike Florio see New England giving Los Angeles some trouble as the Rams fly cross-country on a short week to take on a Patriots team growing in confidence with Drake Maye under center.
NFL Week 11 preview: Colts vs. Jets
Chris Simms likes Anthony Richardson and the Colts to upset the Jets in Week 11, while Mike Florio predicts New York will eke out a win at home.
NFL Week 11 preview: Raiders vs. Dolphins
Chris Simms and Mike Florio think the desperate Raiders will keep the Dolphins close as Miami comes off a short week from the other side of the country.
NFL Week 11 preview: Seahawks vs. 49ers
Mike Florio and Chris Simms believe the 49ers are "ready to make their move" with Christian McCaffrey healthy, and they expect San Francisco to complete the sweep against an inconsistent Seattle Seahawks team.
NFL Week 11 preview: Jaguars vs. Lions
Mike Florio and Chris Simms both believe the Jacksonville Jaguars are in blowout territory and are taking the Detroit Lions (-13) to win comfortably in Week 11.
NFL Week 11 preview: Packers vs. Bears
With Jordan Love healthy again as the Packers eye their playoff push, Chris Simms and Mike Florio dive into Green Bay's promising outlook against the Chicago Bears in Week 11.
NFL Week 11 preview: Commanders vs. Eagles
Chris Simms explains why he thinks the Eagles defense will take a page out of the Steelers' play book defending Jayden Daniels and Mike Florio points to Jalen Hurts quietly having a really good season.
Where Steelers, Commanders stand in playoff race
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed take a look at the odds, provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, for the Steelers and Commanders to each win their divisions.
How Steelers defense contained Daniels in Week 10
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed dive into how the Pittsburgh Steelers' defense was able to contain Jayden Daniels and minimize his ability to scramble in Week 10.
Bears need to change ‘trajectory’ of Williams
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed analyze the Bears' firing offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, discussing who deserves to shoulder the blame for the struggles on offense, and what Chicago needs to do to help Caleb Williams.
What changed for Colts to go back to Richardson?
Chris Simms provides his rapid reaction to Indianapolis going back to Anthony Richardson under center in Week 11 against the Jets and explains why it's ultimately the best thing for the Colts and everyone moving forward.
Rams have ‘young, talented disrupters’ up front
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed outline why the Rams' defense could give the Dolphins' run game some issues on MNF in Week 10.