 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2025 Walker Cup
Podcast: Walker Cup recap, Wake’s Chloe Kovelesky, and 15 penalty strokes at men’s event
Track &amp; Field: US Olympic Team Trials
Raven Saunders on suspension: ‘This is a setback, but it’s not the end of my journey’
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns
Jaguars at Bengals 2025 NFL Week 2 prediction: Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_csu_denvsind_250911.jpg
NFL Week 2 preview: Broncos vs. Colts
nbc_roto_buccstexans_v2_250911.jpg
Texans are ‘surprising’ favorites over Buccaneers
nbc_roto_chargersraiders_v2_250911.jpg
Bet on Chargers to beat Raiders on Monday night

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2025 Walker Cup
Podcast: Walker Cup recap, Wake’s Chloe Kovelesky, and 15 penalty strokes at men’s event
Track &amp; Field: US Olympic Team Trials
Raven Saunders on suspension: ‘This is a setback, but it’s not the end of my journey’
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns
Jaguars at Bengals 2025 NFL Week 2 prediction: Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_csu_denvsind_250911.jpg
NFL Week 2 preview: Broncos vs. Colts
nbc_roto_buccstexans_v2_250911.jpg
Texans are ‘surprising’ favorites over Buccaneers
nbc_roto_chargersraiders_v2_250911.jpg
Bet on Chargers to beat Raiders on Monday night

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

NFL Week 2 preview: Eagles vs. Chiefs

September 11, 2025 12:04 PM
With another Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl rematch on the books for Week 2, Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore which team looks stronger to start the season.

Related Videos

nbc_csu_denvsind_250911.jpg
02:17
NFL Week 2 preview: Broncos vs. Colts
nbc_roto_buccstexans_v2_250911.jpg
02:21
Texans are ‘surprising’ favorites over Buccaneers
nbc_roto_chargersraiders_v2_250911.jpg
02:12
Bet on Chargers to beat Raiders on Monday night
nbc_csu_bufvsnyj_250911.jpg
01:50
NFL Week 2 preview: Bills vs. Jets
nbc_csu_sfvsno_250911.jpg
01:53
NFL Week 2 preview: 49ers vs. Saints
nbc_csu_tnfprev_250911.jpg
04:58
NFL Week 2 preview: Commanders vs. Packers
nbc_roto_ninerssaints_v2_250911.jpg
01:55
Without Purdy, 49ers on upset alert in New Orleans
nbc_csu_jaxvcin_250911.jpg
03:49
NFL Week 2 preview: Jaguars vs. Bengals
nbc_csu_chivdet_250911.jpg
02:34
NFL Week 2 preview: Bears vs. Lions
nbc_csu_nygvdal_250911.jpg
02:44
NFL Week 2 preview: Giants vs. Cowboys
nbc_roto_falconsvikings_250911.jpg
02:21
Take Falcons over Vikings in close game on SNF
nbc_pft_kelceworthy_250911.jpg
02:20
Kelce makes ‘no excuses’ for collision with Worthy
nbc_pft_snfprev_250911.jpg
06:21
Penix vs. McCarthy matchup headlines SNF
nbc_pft_vikingsintgame_250911.jpg
01:19
Allen describes differences of calling Int’l games
nbc_pft_vikingsturnaround_250911.jpg
11:44
Vikings’ comeback rooted in complementary football
nbc_pft_mikemcdaniel_250911.jpg
04:14
Sun could be setting on McDaniel’s approach in MIA
nbc_pft_hillv2_250911.jpg
02:31
Hill is under Personal Conduct Policy review
nbc_pft_tnfpreview_250911.jpg
10:50
Daniels is instilling confidence into Commanders
nbc_pft_nflbusiness_250911.jpg
06:51
Commanders’ Harris, Quinn change reset everything
nbc_pft_tyreekhill_250911.jpg
07:08
How Hill could elevate Chiefs if Dolphins move on
nbc_pft_lions_250911.jpg
07:19
Lions need to show ‘clear steps forward’ in Week 2
nbc_pft_packerslions_250911.jpg
06:15
Why Love can lead Packers to NFC North victory
nbc_pft_nabers_250911.jpg
03:16
Nabers addresses sideline frustration in Week 1
nbc_pft_lamarjackson_250911.jpg
04:14
Lamar’s calf cramp forced BAL to punt late vs. BUF
nbc_pft_jerryjeudy_250911.jpg
04:39
Jeudy, Ward see ‘disrespect’ being underdogs
nbc_pft_joeflacco_250911.jpg
02:35
Flacco gets candid about wanting to beat Ravens
nbc_csu_draftkingsep2v2_250909.jpg
02:21
Risers, fallers in NFL OROY market after Week 1
nbc_csu_morelikelyep2_250909.jpg
10:39
Week 2 predictions: Rodgers, Mahomes, Bills-Jets
nbc_csu_rookieofweekep2_250909.jpg
04:31
Top rookies from Week 1: Egbuka, Warren, Membou
nbc_ffhh_henderson_250910.jpg
03:40
When will Henderson overtake Stevenson in NE?

Latest Clips

nbc_pst_usmnt_250911.jpg
15:39
Top questions facing USMNT after win over Japan
nbc_cycling_gannafinish_250911.jpg
03:11
Ganna impresses with ‘insane’ time trial finish
nbc_wnba_wedtopplays_250911.jpg
02:15
HLs: Dream breeze past Sun for sixth straight win
nbc_golf_fohm_250910.jpg
07:47
HLs: Men’s Folds of Honor Collegiate, Final Round
nbc_golf_capgeminirydercupinsights_250910.jpg
09:59
McGinley unpacks pressure Ryder Cup captains face
nbc_rtf_clemsongeorgiatech_250910.jpg
02:55
Georgia Tech has ‘prime opportunity’ vs. Clemson
nbc_rtf_georgiatennessee_250910.jpg
03:31
Will Georgia do enough to win vs. Tennessee?
nbc_rtf_notredametexasam_250910.jpg
08:42
Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame will be a ‘chess match’
nbc_rtf_sarkarchmanning_250910.jpg
04:02
Sarkisian dismisses questions about Arch’s health
nbc_rtf_oklahomamichigan_250910.jpg
06:22
Mateer and Oklahoma impress in win over Michigan
nbc_rtf_imaginethat_250910.jpg
05:16
How will Florida and USF respond after Week 2?
nbc_rtf_mississippistarizonast_250910.jpg
02:33
Leavitt, ASU ‘disappointing’ in loss to MSU
nbc_rtf_big12officials_250910.jpg
02:16
Big 12 pulls officiating crew after mistake
nbc_rtf_fuentecfpadvisor_250910.jpg
02:21
Fuente lands new role with CFP
nbc_golf_hattonint_250910.jpg
05:24
Hatton had messy night after making Ryder Cup team
sales_cfb_filmbreakdown_dennissutton_250910.jpg
02:23
Dennis-Sutton has been a ‘game-wrecker’ for PSU
nbc_golf_tfrcreedrory_250910.jpg
02:31
McIlroy and Reed’s epic duel at 2016 Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_tfrccomingup_250910.jpg
45
Coming up: Chapter 3 of ‘Tales From The Ryder Cup’
nbc_golf_tfrcmontyandpayne_250910.jpg
01:35
Stewart and Montgomerie’s moment of sportsmanship
nbc_golf_tfrcnyathletes_250910.jpg
55
What makes New York’s sports atmosphere special
nbc_golf_yanawilson_250910.jpg
04:59
Wilson strives to be World No. 1 on LPGA Tour
nbc_golf_larrynelson_250910.jpg
10:48
Nelson ‘humbled’ by U.S. Ryder Cup ambassadorship
nbc_golf_scottieryder_250910.jpg
08:06
Scheffler: U.S. Ryder Cup team is coming together
nbc_roto_phillies_250910.jpg
01:34
Phillies lose top players Turner, Bohm to injuries
nbc_roto_turner_250910.jpg
01:20
Cubs put Tucker on injured list with calf strain
nbc_roto_early_250910.jpg
01:27
Red Sox starting pitcher Early excels in MLB debut
nbc_golf_lukedonald_250910.jpg
05:46
Donald: ‘Players change’ despite Europe’s cohesion
nbc_golf_bradleykira_250910.jpg
09:13
Bradley embracing ‘captain mode’ for Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_gcpodryderpicks_250910.jpg
10:01
Predicting 2025 Ryder Cup pairings for U.S. team
nbc_roto_drakelondon_250910.jpg
01:16
Trust London’s ‘monstrous’ target share in Week 2