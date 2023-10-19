 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Week 7 preview: Packers vs. Broncos

October 19, 2023 12:30 PM
Chris Simms and Mike Florio question if the Packers have any reluctance to open up the offensive play book, while noting the Broncos defense has struggled so far this season.
Up Next
nbc_simms_billspatriots_231019.jpg
4:18
Week 7 preview: Bills vs. Patriots
Now Playing
nbc_simms_brownscolts_231019.jpg
4:07
Week 7 preview: Browns vs. Colts
Now Playing
nbc_simms_raidersbears_231019.jpg
2:16
Week 7 preview: Raiders vs. Bears
Now Playing
nbc_csu_falbuc_231019.jpg
3:05
Week 7 preview: Falcons vs. Buccaneers
Now Playing
nbc_csu_steram_231019.jpg
4:27
Week 7 preview: Steelers vs. Rams
Now Playing
nbc_csu_carsea_231019.jpg
2:45
Week 7 preview: Cardinals vs. Seahawks
Now Playing
nbc_simms_lionsravens_231019.jpg
6:12
Week 7 preview: Lions vs. Ravens
Now Playing
nbc_csu_chachi_231019.jpg
4:21
Week 7 preview: Chargers vs. Chiefs
Now Playing
nbc_csu_doleag_231019.jpg
4:01
Week 7 preview: Dolphins vs. Eagles
Now Playing
nbc_csu_49evik_231019.jpg
1:53
Week 7 preview: 49ers vs. Vikings
Now Playing
nbc_csu_bestbets_231019.png
2:02
SF, BUF, KC, MIA among Simms’ Week 7 best bets
Now Playing
nbc_simms_jagssaints_231019.jpg
5:41
Week 7 preview: Jaguars vs. Saints
Now Playing