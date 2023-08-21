Watch Now
Collinsworth would bet Cowboys to win Super Bowl
Sunday Night Football analyst Cris Collinsworth joins Dan Patrick to discuss his Super Bowl pick, the decision to play a rookie quarterback and the outlook for the Dallas Cowboys.
Whitworth: ‘You can tell’ when a rookie is nervous
Thursday night football analyst and former NFL offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth joins Dan Patrick to discuss playing with rookie quarterbacks, the value of the NFL preseason and his transition to television.
Seven habits of highly effective fantasy drafters
Matthew, Jay and Connor break down their 7 Habits of Highly Effective Drafters for the upcoming fantasy football draft season.
Buying Elliott as all-down contributor for NE?
Matthew, Jay and Connor analyze Bill O' Brien's claim that running back Ezekiel Elliott can contribute on all three downs for the New England Patriots.
Best non-QB of 21st century: Bracket quarterfinals
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed reveal the quarterfinal matchups for the bracket, including LaDainian Tomlinson vs. J.J. Watt, Rob Gronkowski vs. Ray Lewis, Aaron Donald vs. Julio Jones and Brian Dawkins vs. Calvin Johnson.
Eagles highlight Simms’ top 5 NFL rosters
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed debate their lists of the five best NFL rosters, which each include the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers at the top.
TEN’s Spears has fantasy value as Henry’s backup
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew analyzes Tyjae Spears' fantasy value as Derrick Henry's backup with the Tennessee Titans.
Warren pushing Harris for carries in PIT backfield
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers go through the latest fantasy football player news, including a brewing battle between Jaylen Warren and Najee Harris in the Pittsburgh Steelers' backfield.
Bills preseason ‘doesn’t look great so far’
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed break down the Buffalo Bills' recent preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and why there could be some concern surrounding the team.
Simms: Young’s talent has been ‘underwhelming’
While Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed don't want to overreact during the preseason, they express concerns about Carolina's o-line and why Bryce Young needs to step it up.
How will Darren Waller help Daniel Jones in 2023?
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed discuss tight end Darren Waller's impact on the New York Giants and how the addition of the former Pro Bowler will help quarterback Daniel Jones in 2023.
Preseason Week 2 superlatives: ‘Will-I-Am’ Award
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reveal their superlatives for the second week of the preseason, featuring a huge Will Anderson performance, the Steelers turning heads and more.