Watch Now
Obada: Journey from foster homes to the NFL
Efe Obada opens up about his incredible journey, from being abandoned in East London to living in 10 foster homes, and ultimately discovering his purpose through football.
Up Next
Snatch up QBs Maye, DeVito on Week 12 waivers
Snatch up QBs Maye, DeVito on Week 12 waivers
With an influx of star players on bye in Week 12, Matthew Berry and Jay Croucher share some waiver wire targets, including two young quarterbacks who could be throwing the ball a lot on Sunday afternoon.
Chubb leads Browns to snowy TNF win over Steelers
Chubb leads Browns to snowy TNF win over Steelers
The FFHH crew breaks down the Browns beating the Steelers 24-19 on Thursday Night Football, highlighting a great fantasy performance by running back Nick Chubb and a quiet night for fellow Cleveland back Jerome Ford.
This Evans prop bet is an enticing Week 12 play
This Evans prop bet is an enticing Week 12 play
Denny Carter and Jay Croucher pitch player prop bets to Matthew Berry, including Mike Evans having over 54.5 receiving yards in a Sunday afternoon road game against Tommy DeVito and the Giants.
Purdy, Lamb, Smith headline key Week 12 injuries
Purdy, Lamb, Smith headline key Week 12 injuries
The FFHH crew analyzes the health of various key fantasy contributors, including star quarterback Brock Purdy and two elite wide receivers who play for NFC East teams.
Browns’ Jeudy could be viable WR2 moving forward
Browns' Jeudy could be viable WR2 moving forward
Matthew Berry and Jay Croucher discuss how Jerry Jeudy and Jameis Winston played for the Browns in a snowy 24-19 win over the Steelers, debating whether fantasy managers can trust the two as the playoffs approach.
Maye, Odunze, Sanders are Week 12 sleeper plays
Maye, Odunze, Sanders are Week 12 sleeper plays
Denny Carter joins Matthew Berry and Jay Croucher to share what the mainstream media does not want you to know, including some interesting facts and statistics about Drake Maye, Rome Odunze and Ja'Tavion Sanders.
Fantasy implications of Giants releasing QB Jones
Fantasy implications of Giants releasing QB Jones
The FFHH crew discusses the shocking news that the New York Giants have released 2019 first-round pick Daniel Jones, briefly analyzing the potential fantasy implications of the decision.
Pickens, Steelers must ‘mature’ to handle success
Pickens, Steelers must 'mature' to handle success
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison react to George Pickens' postgame comments following the loss to the Browns and the lack of effort from the WRs on the final Hail Mary that would have won the game.
Can Wilson lead Steelers through AFC gauntlet?
Can Wilson lead Steelers through AFC gauntlet?
Ross Tucker joins the Dan Patrick Show to share his takeaways from the Cleveland Browns' upset win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night.
Analyzing defensive delay of game called on Bishop
Analyzing defensive delay of game called on Bishop
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison break down the defensive delay of game called on Steelers CB Beanie Bishop after it appeared Jerry Jeudy was not touched when initially making the catch.
Winston not called for grounding in crucial moment
Winston not called for grounding in crucial moment
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison ponder why Jameis Winston was not called for intentional grounding in a crucial moment of Thursday Night Football and how he was saved by an "obscure exception."
Winston ‘embracing every moment’ as leader for CLE
Winston 'embracing every moment' as leader for CLE
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison praise Jameis Winston's leadership and charisma that has injected "growth" into the Browns and how the QB is "embracing every moment" on the heels of a big win against Pittsburgh.