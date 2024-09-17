Watch Now
Young was 'never ready' to start for the Panthers
The Dan Patrick Show discusses the news of the Carolina Panthers benching former No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young, questioning why Carolina didn't surround him with tools to maximize his potential.
Rodgers for MVP a worthwhile longshot futures bet?
Jay Croucher gives a futures bet he's examining for this year's NFL awards, and it's a bold one. Matthew Berry and Connor Rogers also weigh in on some bets to make at Defensive Player of the Year and Coach of the Year.
Could Whittington thrive in fantasy without Kupp?
Cooper Kupp's injury is a huge blow for the Rams — and fantasy managers, who could look to Jordan Whittington to help fill the void. FFHH looks at the top WR waiver adds, also featuring Jerry Jeudy and Quentin Johnston.
Russini: Young should request trade from Panthers
NFL insider Dianna Russini joins the Dan Le Batard Show to assess the ripple effects of the Panthers benching Bryce Young, Bill Belichick's future in the NFL, and much more.
Look to Smith, Henry on waivers at QB, TE
The FFHH crew looks at the top waiver wire options at quarterback and tight end for the Week 3 of the fantasy season, led by the Seahawks' Geno Smith and Patriots' Hunter Henry. They also give some top D/ST adds.
Chiefs’ Perine tops Week 3 waiver RBs sans Pacheco
Matthew Berry thinks the Chiefs will use a running back committee in Isiah Pacheco's absence but Samaje Perine will garner the lion's share of touches. Perine and the Jets' Braelon Allen lead this week's RB waiver adds.
Young’s benching for Dalton good news in fantasy
Matthew Berry and FFHH react to the Panthers benching Bryce Young, agreeing that fantasy managers of Carolina players could benefit from Andy Dalton, before looking at a devastating week of injuries to fantasy stars.
Should PHI fans be concerned about Saints, Bucs?
Sal Paolantonio breaks down Philly's final drive, details why the Eagles should have run on 3rd down against Atlanta instead of passing to Saquon Barkley and discusses the lack of pass rush and defense holding them back.
Panthers benching Young feels ‘symbolic’
Charlotte Observer columnist Scott Fowler joins Dan Patrick to discuss what led to the Panthers benching second-year QB Bryce Young, ___.
Dalton won’t be dramatically different from Young
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty discuss why Bryce Young clearly hasn’t performed to expectations, question when the Panthers started to consider sitting him down and more.
NIL could help prospects avoid dysfunctional teams
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty outline how Bryce Young prompts the idea of a prospect opting to stay in the college cycle another year with NIL to avoid being drafted to a dysfunctional team.
How Chiefs can combat Pacheco injury
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty map out what the Chiefs will do to replace Isaiah Pacheco, who will miss six to eight weeks with a fractured fibula.