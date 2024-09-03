 Skip navigation
Top News

MX 2024 Rd 05 Southwick Justin Barcia in shade.JPG
Justin Barcia returns for SuperMotocross playoffs with three races to show what he has
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
TOPSHOT-TENNIS-USA-OPEN
U.S. Open 2024: Schedule, draws, order of play
Florida State Seminoles DJ Uiagalelei
Florida State drops out of AP Top 25 after 0-2 start; Texas up to No. 3 behind Georgia, Ohio State

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rfsdowdle_240903.jpg
Momentum building for Dowdle to lead Cowboys RBs?
nbc_dlb_floridastate_240903.jpg
Florida State look ‘unfathomably bad’
nbc_btp_fullpod_240903.jpg
Epic GC battle on slopes of Lagos de Covadonga

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

MX 2024 Rd 05 Southwick Justin Barcia in shade.JPG
Justin Barcia returns for SuperMotocross playoffs with three races to show what he has
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
TOPSHOT-TENNIS-USA-OPEN
U.S. Open 2024: Schedule, draws, order of play
Florida State Seminoles DJ Uiagalelei
Florida State drops out of AP Top 25 after 0-2 start; Texas up to No. 3 behind Georgia, Ohio State

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rfsdowdle_240903.jpg
Momentum building for Dowdle to lead Cowboys RBs?
nbc_dlb_floridastate_240903.jpg
Florida State look ‘unfathomably bad’
nbc_btp_fullpod_240903.jpg
Epic GC battle on slopes of Lagos de Covadonga

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Patrick welcomes Le Batard to Peacock

September 3, 2024 02:14 PM
Dan Patrick and the Danettes welcome The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz to Peacock!
Up Next
nbc_nfl_kansascitybbq_240903.jpg
2:58
How to cook authentic Kansas City-styled ribs
Now Playing
nbc_csu_afcplayoffseedsv2_240908_1920x1080.jpg
15:25
Simms predicts the AFC playoff seeds for 2024
Now Playing
nbc_dlb_diannarussiniintv_240903.jpg
20:14
Russini: Jets ‘have something special this year’
Now Playing
nbc_csu_superbowlpick_240903.jpg
2:25
Why Simms believes in the Bengals to win SB LIX
Now Playing
nbc_csu_mvppick_240903.jpg
4:45
Analyzing best values, longshots to win NFL MVP
Now Playing
nbc_csu_nfcplayoffseeds_240903.jpg
13:43
Simms predicts the NFC playoff seeds for 2024
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_cotyodds_240903.jpg
2:17
Unpacking 2024 NFL Coach of the Year odds
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_favoritewrround_240903.jpg
7:44
Best WRs to select after the 10th round
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_favrbsround_240903.jpg
7:21
Favorite RBs going after the 10th round
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_unsexyplayers_240903__988979.jpg
6:02
‘Unsexy’ players who fantasy managers should watch
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_chickenplayers_240903.jpg
8:15
Berry details his top 10 ‘chicken’ players
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_preseasonstories_240903.jpg
11:16
Preseason storylines the Happy Hour crew is buying
Now Playing