Russini: Jets 'have something special this year'
Dianna Russini joins the Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz to share her thoughts on Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets, and the job Sean Payton has done with rookie quarterback Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos.
Why Simms believes in the Bengals to win SB LIX
Chris Simms believes "it's Joe Burrow's time" and likes the Cincinnati Bengals to win Super Bowl LIX, while Ahmed Fareed is eyeing an NFC North squad to win it all.
Simms predicts the NFC playoff seeds for 2024
Chris Simms gives his full predictions for the seven NFC playoff seeds in the 2024-25 NFL season.
Unpacking 2024 NFL Coach of the Year odds
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher reveal their picks for 2024 NFL Coach of the Year, including Dave Canales of the Panthers, the Titans' Brian Callahan and Falcons coach Raheem Morris.
Best WRs to select after the 10th round
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher run through their top wide receivers that should be selected after the 10th round, including Joshua Palmer, Jameson Williams and Khalil Shakir.
Favorite RBs going after the 10th round
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher list their favorite RBs that fantasy managers should target after the 10th round, including Jonathon Brooks, Jaleel McLaughlin and more.
‘Unsexy’ players who fantasy managers should watch
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher run through their list of underrated players who can help fantasy managers win, including James Conner, Chris Godwin and Christian Kirk.
Berry details his top 10 ‘chicken’ players
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher detail players they are nervous about entering the 2024 NFL season, including Saquon Barkley, Davante Adams and Michael Pittman Jr.
Preseason storylines the Happy Hour crew is buying
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss the preseason storylines they feel good about, including QBs Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels living up to the hype, Taysom Hill stepping up for the Saints and more.
Every Moss pass from USC’s Week 1 win vs. LSU
Look back at every Miller Moss pass from USC's 27-20 win vs. LSU in Week 1, where he finished 27 of 36 with 378 yards and one touchdown.
Lamar blocking out the noise ahead of Kickoff
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty examine how Lamar Jackson says he’s trying to avoid any social media drama ahead of Kickoff.
2023 non-playoff teams that could be in 2024
From the Chargers to the Colts, Mike Florio and Devin McCourty make their picks for 2023 non-playoff teams that stand the best chance at making the playoffs in 2024.