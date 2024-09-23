 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship 2024 - Final Round
After emotional Sunday, the stage is set for KFT finale
General Views Pebble Beach Golf Links
Junior aces par-3 17th at Pebble Beach in winning First Tee portion of Champions event
MLB: Chicago White Sox at San Diego Padres
White Sox lose 120th game to tie post-1900 record by the 1962 expansion New York Mets

Top Clips

nbc_golf_kfthighlights_240922.jpg
HLs: Nationwide Children’s Hospital Champ., Rd. 4
nbc_snf_kcricetdv2_240922.jpg
Mahomes finds Rice for Chiefs first TD vs. Falcons
nbc_golf_dptwhlandsound_240922.jpg
Highlights: Horschel wins BMW PGA Championship

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship 2024 - Final Round
After emotional Sunday, the stage is set for KFT finale
General Views Pebble Beach Golf Links
Junior aces par-3 17th at Pebble Beach in winning First Tee portion of Champions event
MLB: Chicago White Sox at San Diego Padres
White Sox lose 120th game to tie post-1900 record by the 1962 expansion New York Mets

Top Clips

nbc_golf_kfthighlights_240922.jpg
HLs: Nationwide Children’s Hospital Champ., Rd. 4
nbc_snf_kcricetdv2_240922.jpg
Mahomes finds Rice for Chiefs first TD vs. Falcons
nbc_golf_dptwhlandsound_240922.jpg
Highlights: Horschel wins BMW PGA Championship

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Watch Now

Cousins connects with wide-open London for TD

September 22, 2024 08:33 PM
Kirk Cousins hits Drake London with a 14-yard pass to put the Falcons up 7-0 after the extra point early in the first quarter against the Chiefs.
Up Next
nbc_snf_kcricetdv2_240922.jpg
0:52
Mahomes finds Rice for Chiefs first TD vs. Falcons
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_florioaustin_240922.jpg
0:23
Steelers offense not showing panic under OC Smith
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_floriodarnold_240922.jpg
0:30
Darnold only focused on ‘the present’
Now Playing
nbc_nfl_siriannipresser_240922.jpg
0:56
Sirianni speaks to Eagles’ ‘purpose mindset’
Now Playing
nbc_nfl_denpaytonpresser_240922.jpg
0:39
Payton: Nix ‘hasn’t flinched’ after Week 3 win
Now Playing
nbc_nfl_minoconnellpresser_240922.jpg
0:59
O’Connell: Flores is ‘propelling’ Vikings
Now Playing
nbc_nfl_saquonfacetime_240922.jpg
2:47
Barkley FaceTimes Garrett details of comeback win
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_morrisintv_240922.jpg
24:49
Inside the film room with Falcons’ Morris
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_morristampadefense_240922.jpg
6:25
How Morris applies lessons from TB to 2024 Falcons
Now Playing
Perine.jpg
4:35
Should fantasy managers trust Perine vs. Falcons?
Now Playing
kelce.jpg
8:38
Mason, Kelce lead player prop bets for NFL Week 3
Now Playing
nbc_snf_samuelljacksonopening_240921.jpg
1:30
Jackson recounts Falcons fandom ahead of SNF
Now Playing