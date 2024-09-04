 Skip navigation
Top impact players in Packers vs. Eagles

September 4, 2024 09:50 AM
Pro Football Focus previews the NFL's first-ever Brazil game featuring the Packers vs. the Eagles, including Jordan Love and Jalen Hurts under center, and RBs Josh Jacobs and Saquon Barkley.
nbc_pft_qbwrcombos_240904.jpg
4:45
Top new QB-to-WR combos
nbc_pft_stefondiggs_240904.jpg
4:33
S. Diggs responds to critics
nbc_pft_trentwilliams_240904.jpg
2:34
Williams points to Purdy as next up for payday
nbc_pft_lionsgoff_240904.jpg
9:23
Goff must be able to ‘negate limitations’
nbc_pft_nfcpressurecooker_240904.jpg
17:03
NFC ‘pressure cooker’ in 2024
nbc_pft_loveeaglesdefense_240904.jpg
3:26
Love provides scouting report on new-look Eagles D
nbc_pft_loveconfidence_240904.jpg
7:29
Love exudes confidence in second year as starter
nbc_pft_balvskc_240904.jpg
11:26
Tale of the Tape: Ravens at the Chiefs
nbc_pft_mahomesreceivers_240904.jpg
11:56
Mahomes can find ‘sweet spot’ with receivers
nbc_pft_ravensafcchamp_240904.jpg
6:00
Examining Ravens’ path back to AFC Championship
nbc_pft_roquonsmith_240904.jpg
3:35
How Ravens will hold up without Macdonald as DC
nbc_pft_derrickhenry_240904.jpg
8:29
Lamar takes some pressure off Henry in BAL offense
