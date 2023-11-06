Watch Now
Highlights: Burrow leads Bengals over Bills
Joe Burrow and the Bengals found their groove in a crucial win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football.
Breaking down Browns’ first shutout of season
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed go inside the numbers behind the Cleveland Browns' dominant 27-0 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9.
Give me the headlines: ‘First day on the Dobbs’
Chris Simms shares his headlines for NFL Week 9, featuring an impressive game with a new team for Minnesota Vikings' Joshua Dobbs and Houston Texans' C.J. Stroud.
Chiefs’ defense ‘made life hard’ for Dolphins, Tua
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed discuss why Kansas City continues 'playing through their defense' and how Miami's offense sputtered in the Dolphins-Chiefs Week 9 clash.
AFC North playoff picture will be a ‘dogfight’
After the Bengals defeated the Bills on SNF, capping a week where every team in the AFC North won, the PSNFF crew analyze how far teams can go in the playoffs.
Hilton details Bengals’ defensive plan vs. Bills
Mike Hilton joins the PSNFF crew to discuss how Joe Burrow's confidence is contagious, who he models his game after, how the defense shut down Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen and more.
Higgins: Bengals are ‘back’ and ‘hungry’
Melissa Stark catches up with Joe Burrow and Tee Higgins to get a deeper understanding of how the Bengals are responding to early-season doubts, what's clicking now and more.
Allen lasers pass to Diggs in end zone for TD
Josh Allen connects with Stefon Diggs to cut the Bengals’ lead to 24-18 after a successful two-point conversion, cranking up the pressure on Joe Burrow late in the fourth quarter.
Week 9 recap: Eagles hold on, Chiefs top Dolphins
Maria Taylor, Mike Florio, Devin McCourty, Matthew Berry and Jason Garrett dive into Week 7, where the Eagles survived against the Cowboys, the Chiefs’ defense locked down the Dolphins’ offense and more.
Stroud-Dell connection highlights Week 9 fantasy
Matthew Berry recaps C.J. Stroud's QB1 overall performance, identifies standout players from Week 9 and takes a look at some of the crowning moments on DraftKings.
Texans’ Stroud ‘lights out’ in record-setting win
The Football Night in America crew discuss C.J. Stroud's record-setting performance in the Houston Texans victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 9.
Speed Round: If teams could turn back the clocks
The FNIA crew map out what advice and changes they would suggest to the Patriots, Giants, Bears, Rams and Panthers, if they had the opportunity to go back in time.