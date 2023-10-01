 Skip navigation
Top News

44th Ryder Cup - Day Three - Marco Simone Golf and Country Club
Redemption, not revenge, carries Europe to victory
Tim Wakefield Boston Red Sox
Tim Wakefield, who revived his career and Red Sox trophy case with knuckleball, has died at 57
Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser
AP Top 25: Georgia’s hold on No. 1 loosens, but top seven unchanged. Kentucky, Louisville enter poll

Top Clips

nbc_nascar_penskeint_231001.jpg
Penske’s team still alive for title with Blaney
nbc_nascar_byronint_231001.jpg
Byron left frustrated by finish at Talladega
nbc_nascar_hamlinint_231001.jpg
Hamlin rises above pit-road penalty at Talladega

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Hurts explains how tight win 'lights a fire'

October 1, 2023 05:52 PM
Jalen Hurts explains how their Week 4 win over the Commanders "shifted the spirit of the team" and why it's important to learn and grow from the victory.
nbc_nfl_houstroudpresser_231001.jpg
1:00
Stroud: The Texans are ‘just getting started’
nbc_nfl_bufallenpresser_231001.jpg
0:36
Allen confident Bills’ offense ‘still has more’
nbc_berry_propashot_231001.jpg
6:21
Running through top NFL Week 4 player props
nbc_dps_seansalisburyinterview_230929.jpg
17:24
Salisbury: USC QB Williams is not a sure thing
nbc_dps_chrisrussointerview_230929.jpg
10:20
Mad Dog ready to move on from Kelce/Swift chatter
nbc_berry_pickuplines_230929.jpg
3:50
Week 4 Pick-Up Lines: Burrow, CIN will handle TEN
nbc_berry_whatsontap_230929.jpg
14:20
MIA-BUF, LV-LAC, MIN-CAR fantasy football outlook
nbc_berry_dennycarter_230929.jpg
10:15
Pollard set for fantasy ‘blow-up week’ against NE
nbc_berry_lionspackers_230929.jpg
13:14
Montgomery shines in DET’s win over GB on TNF
nbc_dps_packerslions_230929.jpg
12:00
Patrick: Packers’ offensive line is ‘not good’
nbc_roto_galaxybrain_230928.jpg
10:41
Galaxy Brains: Jets lose Namath
nbc_berry_tnfpreview_230928.jpg
1:41
Under the radar TNF prop bets to watch
