Kraft could help 'tap into' Love's upside

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX 2025 Rd 09 Ironman Haiden Deegan 01.JPG
Motocross 2025 250 results, highlights, finish at Ironman: Haiden Deegan gets back on track
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
26th European Athletics Championships - Rome 2024: Day Six
Mondo Duplantis breaks pole vault world record for 13th time
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Atlanta Braves
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Isaac Collins, Bryan Abreu, and Hurston Waldrep

Top Clips

nbc_golf_emiliadoran_250812.jpg
How Doran balances life as golfer and reporter
nbc_golf_whanintv2_250812.jpg
Whan ‘super excited’ about new media rights deal
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250812.jpg
Saints’ Shough tops best bets for most INTs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX 2025 Rd 09 Ironman Haiden Deegan 01.JPG
Motocross 2025 250 results, highlights, finish at Ironman: Haiden Deegan gets back on track
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
26th European Athletics Championships - Rome 2024: Day Six
Mondo Duplantis breaks pole vault world record for 13th time
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Atlanta Braves
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Isaac Collins, Bryan Abreu, and Hurston Waldrep

Top Clips

nbc_golf_emiliadoran_250812.jpg
How Doran balances life as golfer and reporter
nbc_golf_whanintv2_250812.jpg
Whan ‘super excited’ about new media rights deal
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250812.jpg
Saints’ Shough tops best bets for most INTs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Kraft could help 'tap into' Love's upside

August 12, 2025 01:04 PM
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew evaluate potential breakout seasons at the tight end position, highlighting Green Bay Packers' Tucker Kraft and Buffalo Bills' Dalton Kincaid.

Related Videos

nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250812.jpg
02:41
Saints’ Shough tops best bets for most INTs
nbc_ffhh_sbarkley_250812.jpg
03:39
Eagles’ RB Barkley has ‘regression indicators’
nbc_ffhh_jcook_250812.jpg
03:48
Bills’ Cook could struggle living up to ADP
nbc_ffhh_thunter_250812.jpg
02:46
Hunter will earn share of targets with Jaguars
nbc_ffhh_brown_250812.jpg
02:58
Brown ‘has opportunity’ in a great Bengals offense
nbc_ffhh_harrison_250812.jpg
03:29
Cardinals ‘need’ Harrison Jr. to work this season
nbc_ffhh_london_250812.jpg
06:10
Falcons’ London could join ‘elite’ WR tier in 2025
nbc_roto_comebackpoy_250812.jpg
02:09
Prescott, McCaffrey headline NFL CPOY odds
nbc_roto_cardsfutures_250812__779928.jpg
02:35
Cardinals ‘a mystery’ ahead of 2025 NFL season
nbc_roto_presznwk1_250812.jpg
02:10
Biggest takeaways from preseason Week 1 underdogs
nbc_pft_stafford_v4_250812.jpg
12:25
Stafford not practicing is ‘another red flag’
nbc_pft_grudennews_250812.jpg
11:05
Gruden wins Nevada SC ruling in NFL emails lawsuit
nbc_pft_sanders_250812.jpg
02:41
Sanders, Gabriel preseason Week 2 is ‘must-see TV’
nbc_pft_wildcards_250812.jpg
09:17
PFT Draft: Biggest wild cards entering 2025 season
nbc_pft_tyreekhill_259812.jpg
07:56
Simms: Hill is McDaniel’s ‘No. 1 chess piece’
nbc_pft_archmanning_250812.jpg
03:49
Archie believes Arch will stay at Texas in 2026
nbc_pft_afcnorth_250812.jpg
11:16
Predicting 2025 division finishes: AFC North
nbc_pft_campbell_250812.jpg
05:39
Campbell opens up about Morris situation
nbc_pft_teehiggins_250812.jpg
03:44
Higgins doesn’t like idea Bengals need a hot start
nbc_pft_mylesgarrett_250812.jpg
05:37
Garrett cited for driving 100 mph in a 60-mph zone
nbc_pft_camheyward_250812.jpg
05:36
Heyward is open to sitting regular-season games
nbc_pft_nfcteams_250812.jpg
02:53
NFC teams in Super Bowl window for 2025
nbc_pft_recieverissue_250812.jpg
05:55
Inside 49ers’ options at WR as injuries pile up
nbc_pft_aiyuk_250812.jpg
06:33
Aiyuk headlines laundry list of banged-up WRs
nbc_csu_jags_trevor_lawv2_250811.jpg
05:16
Jaguars show potential in Week 1 of preseason
trevor_lawrence_simms.jpg
09:21
Top five QBs who won’t be starting by Week 7
nbc_csu_jets_aaron_glenv2_250811.jpg
07:15
Jets appear capable under Glenn’s leadership
nbc_csu_sanders_browns_qb_250811.1.jpg
04:51
Sanders was ‘very impressive’ in preseason debut
nbc_ffhh_messybackfields_250811.jpg
09:44
How to approach Jets, Cowboys’ messy backfields
nbc_ffhh_mostwins_250811.jpg
03:07
Consider Bucs, Commanders for most wins

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_emiliadoran_250812.jpg
07:50
How Doran balances life as golfer and reporter
nbc_golf_whanintv2_250812.jpg
09:26
Whan ‘super excited’ about new media rights deal
matthew_tkachuk.jpg
04:05
Panthers are ‘wise’ putting off Tkachuk surgery
richmond_promo.jpg
30
Playoff pressure meets Richmond’s short-track fury
nbc_golf_roundtablerydercup_250812.jpg
09:48
How will Bradley, Donald fill out Ryder Cup teams?
USATSI_26816525_copy.jpg
01:32
‘Injury woes’ plague Fever vs. Wings market
sabrina.jpg
01:39
Liberty’s spread against Sparks is ‘a trap line’
nbc_wnba_highlights_250812.jpg
01:14
Highlights: Valkyries dominate at home vs Sun
nbc_golf_kirakhit_250812.jpg
06:13
Scheffler’s caddie one of many stories at BMW
nbc_moto_t24sexton_250811.jpg
05:06
Analyzing Sexton’s front-wheel lock up at Ironman
nbc_moto_t24jettlawrence_250811.jpg
07:19
Was Jett’s penalty for jumping gate too harsh?
hunter_lawrence_t24.jpg
23:40
Lawrence recaps ‘physically demanding’ Ironman win
nbc_nba_nbaannouncementv2_250812.jpg
34
NBA returns to NBC, debuts on Peacock on Oct. 21
nbc_roto_huntergreenev2_250811.jpg
01:37
Greene back on mound as Reds make playoff push
new_sparks_mpx.jpg
14:51
WNBA Playoff picture: Sparks, Dream on the rise
nbc_wnba_wnbaawards_250811.jpg
14:16
How Collier’s injury impacts MVP, DPOY award races
justin_rose_thumb.jpg
10:53
Storylines leaving TPC Southwind, Ryder Cup update
nbc_wnba_acesplayoffs_250811.jpg
14:38
Wilson makes history leading Aces’ playoff push
nbc_wnba_lynxcarrington_250811.jpg
10:30
Lynx roll past Liberty as Carrington settles in
oly_stm1500_worlds_dandjinouwin.jpg
05:37
Dandjinou wins 1500m at 2025 Short Track Worlds
nbc_roto_reedv2_250811.jpg
01:29
Will Reed’s injury affect his draft value?
nbc_roto_bbwaiverwire_240811.jpg
01:56
Ride hot hand with Maton, Alexander on waiver wire
nbc_pl_summerseriesallgoalsv3_250811.jpg
09:28
Every goal from the 2025 PL Summer Series
nbc_roto_keaschall_250811.jpg
01:41
Keaschall hitting the ground running in return
nbc_roto_camward_250811.jpg
01:17
Ward remains a fantasy sleeper after debut
nbc_roto_sanders_250811.jpg
01:18
Sanders makes case for Browns’ starting QB job
bradley_keegan.jpg
05:46
‘Delicious’ story brewing for U.S. Ryder Cup team
nbc_ffhh_sanders_250811.jpg
05:22
Sanders looked ‘impressive’ in preseason debut
nbc_ffhh_rbnews_250811.jpg
03:55
Checking in with RBs after preseason Week 1
nbc_ffhh_dart_250811.jpg
04:06
Dart shines in New York Giants preseason debut