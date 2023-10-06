Watch Now
Week 5 Pick-Up Lines: MIA, DET both big favorites
Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers both pitch favorites covering their big spreads (per DraftKings Sportsbook) for Matthew Berry to pick between.
Fields, Moore catch fire in CHI win over WAS
Justin Fields and D.J. Moore rewarded fantasy owners who stuck with them against on Thursday, but Matthew Berry is directing his attention to his disappointing Commanders.
Berry's Week 5 QB Love/Hate led by Love, Mahomes
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers discuss signal-callers landing on Berry's Week 5 Love/Hate, including Jordan Love, Patrick Mahomes and Kirk Cousins, among others.
Howell, Robinson lead Bears-Commanders best bets
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers reveal their favorite bets for Thursday night's matchup between the Bears and Commanders, including a pair of Sam Howell plays and Brian Robinson to score a touchdown.
Berry's Week 5 WR Love/Hate: Lamb, Pittman on top
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers discuss players landing on Berry's pass catcher Love/Hate for Week 5, led by CeeDee Lamb, Michael Pittman, Adam Thielen and Tyler Higbee.
Berry's Week 5 RB Love/Hate: Achane, Etienne lead
Matthew Berry reveals his RB Love/Hate for Week 5, discussing why he is in on Travis Etienne, De'Von Achane and Joe Mixon but avoiding Rhamondre Stevenson and Miles Sanders, among others.
Berry: Too many unknowns to start Taylor in Week 5
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers review the latest Rotoworld Player News, discussing how to approach Jonathan Taylor and Cooper Kupp in Week 5 and Austin Ekeler's outlook.
Berry's fantasy preview for Bears vs. Commanders
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers preview the biggest fantasy storylines for Thursday night's matchup between the Bears and Commanders, discussing Justin Fields' outlook and Commanders' pass catchers.
Nacua remains a 'borderline WR1' if Kupp returns
Matthew Berry and the Happy Hour crew assess the latest Rotoworld player news, discussing how Cooper Kupp's return impacts Puka Nacua's outlook and Kenny Pickett's knee injury.
Berry's Week 5 outlooks for Jones, Pierce, Harris
Matthew Berry and the Happy Hour crew discuss Daniel Jones' outlook against the Dolphins, as well as whether to start or sit Dameon Pierce, Khalil Herbert and Najee Harris in Week 5.
Week 5 lines: Texans-Falcons, Jaguars-Bills
Matthew Berry and the Happy Hour crew highlight notable DraftKings early lines for Week 5 matchups including Texans-Falcons, Jaguars-Bills and Ravens-Steelers.
Berry's Week 5 WR start/sits: Flowers, London
Matthew Berry and the Happy Hour crew discuss difficult start/sit decisions for WRs in Week 5, including Zay Flowers, Drake London and Jordan Addison.