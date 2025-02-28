Bond: Teams will get a 'dominant player’ in me

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2025 Fantasy Preview: Paul Skenes
Rotoworld Staff
,
Rotoworld Staff
,
2025 Fantasy Preview: Tarik Skubal
Rotoworld Staff
,
Rotoworld Staff
,
How to watch 2025 WWE Elimination Chamber: TV & streaming info, match card, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson returns
Humberto Zarco
,
Humberto Zarco
,
Top Clips
McMillan likens his game to 11-time NFL Pro Bowler
Ward: Only the media doubts my throwing motion
How ND’s Leonard is addressing throwing concerns
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
World Wrestling Entertainment
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2025 Fantasy Preview: Paul Skenes
Rotoworld Staff
,
Rotoworld Staff
,
2025 Fantasy Preview: Tarik Skubal
Rotoworld Staff
,
Rotoworld Staff
,
How to watch 2025 WWE Elimination Chamber: TV & streaming info, match card, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson returns
Humberto Zarco
,
Humberto Zarco
,
Top Clips
McMillan likens his game to 11-time NFL Pro Bowler
Ward: Only the media doubts my throwing motion
How ND’s Leonard is addressing throwing concerns
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
World Wrestling Entertainment
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Bond: Teams will get a 'dominant player’ in me
February 28, 2025 09:58 AM
Texas wide receiver Isaiah Bond tells Connor Rogers about his approach to NFL draft preparation, what he'll bring to teams and more.
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue