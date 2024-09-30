Watch Now
Highlights: Ravens dominate Bills in blowout
The Ravens turned on the heat early and never looked back, thrashing the Bills 35-10 on Sunday Night Football.
Is Chiefs’ formula sustainable without Rice?
Chris Simms is certainly worried about the state of the Kansas City Chiefs' offense without Rashee Rice, and he's even ready to call them a defensive-oriented team -- but he's learned not to count them out, either.
Chiefs can handle all hurdles thrown their way
The Rashee Rice injury is a major blow to go along with Isiah Pacheco's absence, but the PSNFF crew has confidence in the Chiefs' institutional knowledge.
Ravens play to identity in win over Bills
The Ravens stuck with their identity on both sides of the ball against the Bills and were rewarded with a resounding victory.
What Henry, Lamar love most about playing together
Melissa Stark catches up with Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry to unpack the connection with each other, why it was an "all-around team effort" to defeat the Bills and more.
Daniels remains unflappable to start NFL career
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed marvel at Jayden Daniels' immediate acclimation to the NFL and admit they need to rethink their evaluations of the Commanders.
Speed round: Week 4 tough questions
The FNIA crew answer some tough questions facing a variety of NFL teams after Week 4, including how long Doug Pederson will coach the Jaguars, whether Deshaun Watson is a legit starting QB and the Eagles' top concern.
How will Mahomes, Chiefs respond to Rice’s injury?
The FNIA crew wonder how Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will respond to potentially losing Rashee Rice for an extended period of time after his injury in an NFL Week 4 win over the Chargers.
Bucs, Mayfield having plenty of fun amid 3-1 start
Baker Mayfield is bringing "moxie" to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, most recently in a 33-16 Week 4 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. FNIA reacts to the Bucs' big win and assesses how worried the Eagles should be.
Packers need to better protect Love from himself?
The Minnesota Vikings continue to roll in a 4-0 start to the season, while the Green Bay Packers may have pushed things a bit too much with Jordan Love. Football Night in America breaks down the Week 4 NFC North matchup.
Lamar runs it in to extend Ravens’ lead
Lamar Jackson takes matters into his own hands to run the ball into the end zone and beef up the Ravens’ lead to 28-10 late in the third quarter against the Bills.
Daniels playing like a 10-year vet for Commanders
Football Night in America reacts to another brilliant performance by the record-setting Jayden Daniels, who's led the Washington Commanders to a 3-1 start they hardly even dreamed of.