Upsets to watch for NFL Week 1
Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter look at the first week of the 2024 NFL season and what upsets fans can expect.
Chiefs ‘know they can stand alone’ with three-peat
The Football Night in America crew debate the chances of the Kansas City Chiefs winning the Super Bowl and how they would become the only team in NFL history to three-peat as champions.
New kickoff rule is like a ‘science experiment’
Mike Florio outlines possible strategies for how teams could approach the new kickoff rule, which leads the rest of the FNIA crew to shed light on how this will evolve throughout the season.
Packers, Eagles gearing up for kickoff in Brazil
Jac Collinsworth, Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison discuss the upcoming Packers vs. Eagles game in San Paulo, Brazil, which will be streamed exclusively on Peacock.
Bet it in a Minute: Best bets for LAR-DET Week 1
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick look at the Rams heading to Detroit and discuss which part of the over/under you should take for Sunday night.
Bet it in a Minute: Jets can upset 49ers Week 1
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick like the New York Jets to upset the San Francisco 49ers, especially after Brock Purdy's struggles against elite defenses last season.
Brees: Transfer portal hampers player development
Former NFL quarterback Drew Brees joins the Dan Patrick show to discuss the transfer portal becoming 'a bit of a disaster', how Patrick Mahomes could surpass Tom Brady as the GOAT, his Super Bowl picks and more.
Patrick predicts Lions over Jets in Super Bowl LIX
Dan Patrick makes his Super Bowl LIX prediction and explains why he likes the Lions to win hoist the Lombardi Trophy over the Jets next February.
How far can Love take the Green Bay Packers?
Annie Agar joins the Dan Le Batard Show to preview Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season and explains why she has so much faith in Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers.
Stroud, Love feature in Berry’s Week 1 Loves
C.J. Stroud and Jordan Love are among the signal-callers Matthew Berry loves for Week 1, but Brock Purdy doesn’t elicit the same reaction
McLaurin, Hill could step up as Week 1 flexes
Matthew Berry puts together a group of flex picks to turn to if you’re in need during Week 1 of the NFL season.
Berry not buying Purdy, Prescott in Week 1
Matthew Berry expects two big-name quarterbacks to come up short of fantasy expectations in Week 1.