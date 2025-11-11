 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jets vs. Patriots prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Zachary Hays.png
Punter Zachary Hays Will be Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American
Duvay Williams.png
Defensive Back Duvay Williams Will be Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_rorypresserandreax_251111.jpg
McIlroy feels responsibility to help DP World Tour
nbc_golf_gt_roundtablerory_251111.jpg
Will McIlroy or Fleetwood have a better 2026?
nbc_cbb_bayloryessoufouintv_251111.jpg
Yessoufou reveals which NBA stars he’s inspired by

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jets vs. Patriots prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Zachary Hays.png
Punter Zachary Hays Will be Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American
Duvay Williams.png
Defensive Back Duvay Williams Will be Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_rorypresserandreax_251111.jpg
McIlroy feels responsibility to help DP World Tour
nbc_golf_gt_roundtablerory_251111.jpg
Will McIlroy or Fleetwood have a better 2026?
nbc_cbb_bayloryessoufouintv_251111.jpg
Yessoufou reveals which NBA stars he’s inspired by

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Hurts has been 'frustrating' in 2025

November 11, 2025 03:25 PM
Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter discuss the Philadelphia Eagles' lack of passing production, examining why Jalen Hurts has been such a frustrating player this season.

Related Videos

nbc_roto_garrettwilson_251111.jpg
01:31
Report: Wilson expected to miss 3-4 weeks
nbc_ffhh_eaglespackers_251111.jpg
03:37
Berry prefers Smith over AJB for rest of season
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251111.jpg
01:21
Week 11 early lines to target: Chiefs, Dolphins
nbc_ffhh_te_wr_251111.jpg
07:37
Fantasy TEs to prioritize on Week 11 waiver wire
nbc_ffhh_waiverwirerb_251111.jpg
07:53
Demercado leads waiver wire RBs with options slim
nbc_ffhh_joe_burrow_ir_251111.jpg
02:56
Stash Burrow immediately in fantasy if available
nbc_ffhh_waiverwirewr_251111.jpg
09:35
Week 11 must-add WRs: Pierce, Washington, Johnson
nbc_ffhh_waiverwire_qb_251111.jpg
11:01
Brissett emerges as priority waiver wire QB target
nbc_roto_bengalssteeler_251111.jpg
02:01
Should Steelers be runaway favorites vs. Bengals?
nbc_roto_chargersjaguars_251111.jpg
02:10
Why the LAC vs. JAX over is an attractive bet
nbc_roto_packersgiantsv2_251111.jpg
01:49
Krick: It’s ‘Giants or nothing’ against Packers
JoshAllenRotoBucs.jpg
02:02
Are Bills primed for ‘bounce-back’ spot vs. Bucs?
nbc_pft_gronkretiringapat_251111.jpg
02:00
Gronkowski to retire as Patriot on 1-day contract
nbc_pft_draftkingsmvp_251111.jpg
02:40
Why NFL MVP doesn’t just have to be a QB award
nbc_pft_mcdanieltroll_251111.jpg
01:53
McDaniel appears to troll Bills fans after win
nbc_pft_nfcplayoff_251111.jpg
04:41
NFC playoff picture: Likely Wild Card teams
nbc_pft_takeyourpckwk10_251111.jpg
05:39
Take Your Pick: NFL Week 10 reflection
nbc_pft_danquinn_251111.jpg
01:45
Commanders rearranging deck chairs on sinking ship
nbc_pft_lovejacobsonloss_251111.jpg
13:19
Packers’ offense has ‘no true rhythm’ vs. Eagles
nbc_pft_burrowcleared_251111.jpg
09:32
Burrow shouldn’t rush back during 21-day window
nbc_pft_hurtsoneagleswin_251111.jpg
04:00
Hurts: Defense ‘played lights out’ against Packers
nbc_pft_saquontushpush_251111.jpg
14:42
Eagles false start on multiple tush push plays
nbc_pft_dartdabaoll_251111.jpg
06:53
What the Giants firing Daboll means for Dart
nbc_pft_giantsfiredaboll_251111.jpg
11:01
Florio: ‘Half measures create cultural problems’
nbc_pft_packersnothighlevel_251111.jpg
03:11
Packers don’t look like ‘high-level contender’
nbc_pft_brownsmithunderused_251111.jpg
03:22
Brown, Smith not utilized the way they should be
nbc_pft_eaglesbetondefense_251111.jpg
10:48
Sirianni ‘bet on his defense’ against the Packers
nbc_ffhh_lionsdefwasv2_251110.jpg
01:17
Lions’ Gibbs ‘goes nuclear’ in win over Commanders
nbc_ffhh_draftkingsmnf_251110.jpg
01:21
Bet on Eagles’ Smith to have big game vs. Packers
nbc_ffhh_weekendwarriors_251110.jpg
06:09
McBride, Achane thrive in Week 10; Fields falters

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_gt_rorypresserandreax_251111.jpg
10:51
McIlroy feels responsibility to help DP World Tour
nbc_golf_gt_roundtablerory_251111.jpg
02:15
Will McIlroy or Fleetwood have a better 2026?
nbc_cbb_bayloryessoufouintv_251111.jpg
06:22
Yessoufou reveals which NBA stars he’s inspired by
nbc_roto_joeburrow_251111.jpg
01:18
Burrow can be a fantasy factor down the stretch
oly_frmhp_wiselookback_final.jpg
05:13
Wise recalls halfpipe from Sochi, PyeongChang
oly_sbwss_zsslookback_FINAL.jpg
05:08
How Sadowski-Synnott made history at Beijing 2022
nbc_roto_reaves_251111.jpg
01:17
Reaves belongs in fantasy lineups ‘every day’
nbc_roto_cunningham_251111.jpg
01:30
Cunningham joins historic company vs. Wizards
nbc_cbb_byuyoungintv_251111.jpg
09:07
Young: Dybantsa has size, athleticism, maturity
nbc_cbb_byudybantsaintv_251111.jpg
07:17
Dybantsa: Committing to BYU was a ‘no-brainer’
nbc_cbb_kanpetersonintv_251111.jpg
06:13
Peterson focused on winning championships at KU
nbc_cbb_kanselfintv_251111.jpg
11:13
Kansas’ Self: Big 12 is the ‘best it’s ever been’
nbc_pl_genxparta_251111.jpg
19:34
Man City prevail in titanic battle with Liverpool
nbc_dps_chasedanielinterview_251111.jpg
17:53
Daniel breaks down quarterback play across the NFL
NicoHarrisonNOTB.jpg
09:53
What’s next for Mavericks after firing Harrison?
nbc_nba_nicofiringreax_251111.jpg
02:49
Mannix: ‘No surprise’ Mavericks fired Harrison
nbc_pl_genxpartc_251111.jpg
09:03
Sunderland ‘believe’ they can beat any team
nbc_nba_magicimprovements_251111.jpg
04:55
Magic must improve despite game-winner vs. Blazers
nbc_nba_clippersstruggles_251111.jpg
04:22
Clippers’ struggles are ‘hard to figure out’
nbc_nba_dkpk6_251111.jpg
05:48
Curry, Towns headline top player props
nbc_nba_lastnightresults_251111.jpg
10:04
Wemby’s heroics headline wild night of NBA action
nbc_pl_2r_chewolves_251111.jpg
03:18
Are Chelsea fans too critical of Maresca?
nbc_pl_netbusters_251111.jpg
25:45
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 11
nbc_pl_2r_spursmanchest_251111.jpg
09:43
Is Amorim tinkering with Man United too much?
nbc_pl_2r_sundars_251111.jpg
09:36
Arsenal, Sunderland were both ‘brilliant’ in draw
nbc_pl_2robsmclivpostgame_251111.jpg
23:06
Doku, Man City were ‘a nightmare’ for Liverpool
nbc_nba_numbersontheboard_251111.jpg
09:54
Which players have made biggest offensive leaps?
nbc_pl_masterclasspep_251111.jpg
08:43
PL RAW: Man City deliver masterclass v. Liverpool
nbc_dps_reggiemillerintv_251111.jpg
14:08
Miller: O’Neal ‘dominates’ Jokic in any era
nbc_roto_nuggetskingv2_251111.jpg
02:07
Nuggets are ‘a bad matchup’ for the Kings defense