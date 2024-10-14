Watch Now
Analyzing Maye's first NFL start vs. Texans
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down Drake Maye's first NFL start in Week 6, explaining why the North Carolina product has things to build upon after throwing three touchdowns against the Texans.
Steelers ‘matched up perfectly’ against Raiders
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down the Steelers' Week 6 win vs. the Raiders, analyzing how Justin Fields has played just well enough to remain the starting quarterback in Pittsburgh.
Packers run through Cardinals in dominant display
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss Jordan Love's performance in a convincing Green Bay Packers win over the Arizona Cardinals during Week 6.
Jaguars are ‘falling apart’ under Pederson
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss Caleb Williams' strong performance against Jacksonville and the state of the Jaguars after yet another disappointing loss under Doug Pederson.
Week 6 superlatives: Bucs, Chargers impress
Mike Florio and Chris Simms run through their NFL Week 6 superlatives, highlighted by dominant victories from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Chargers.
Where do the Browns go with Watson?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down another poor showing from Deshaun Watson, questioning how much longer the Cleveland Browns can afford to start the struggling quarterback.
Florio: Sirianni taunting fans is a ‘bad look’
Mike Florio explains why Nick Sirianni "can't help himself" after making gestures to fans following the Eagles' win over the Browns, discussing why the coach needs to remain professional after games.
Will Jones fire McCarthy during the season?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze Jerry Jones' comments after the Cowboys' 38-point loss to the Lions, discussing the future of head coach Mike McCarthy after a 3-3 start.
Ravens’ offense looks strong in win vs. Commanders
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down the Ravens' Week 6 win vs. the Commanders, explaining why Baltimore's offense is firing on all cylinders led by two-time MVP Lamar Jackson.
Burrow evaluated for a concussion vs. Giants
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the Bengals' performance vs. the Giants along with Joe Burrow being evaluated for a concussion, analyzing the process teams go through before allowing a player to return to a game.
Lions lose ‘heart and soul’ in Hutchinson
Mike Florio and Chris Simms react to Aidan Hutchinson suffering a broken tibia against the Dallas Cowboys, explaining how the Detroit Lions lost their "heart and soul" with the injury.
Is Lions’ Johnson getting the credit he deserves?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze the Lions' offensive showing vs. the Cowboys, discussing Ben Johnson's role in Jared Goff's improvement and his ability to get the best out of Detroit's talent.