 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_calebwilliamsv2_241204.jpg
Williams still learning how to use mobility in NFL
nbc_pft_andrewluck_241204.jpg
Andrew Luck will be Stanford’s football GM
nbc_pft_toddmonken_241204.jpg
Monken is focused on winning over HC interest

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_calebwilliamsv2_241204.jpg
Williams still learning how to use mobility in NFL
nbc_pft_andrewluck_241204.jpg
Andrew Luck will be Stanford’s football GM
nbc_pft_toddmonken_241204.jpg
Monken is focused on winning over HC interest

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Andrew Luck will be Stanford’s football GM

December 4, 2024 09:23 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how the captain is back, this time in a general manager role at Stanford.
Up Next
nbc_pft_calebwilliamsv2_241204.jpg
2:17
Williams still learning how to use mobility in NFL
Now Playing
nbc_pft_toddmonken_241204.jpg
4:46
Monken is focused on winning over HC interest
Now Playing
nbc_pft_rodgersseason_241204.jpg
3:53
Rodgers wants to ‘be out there with the guys’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_rodgersdocumentary_241204.jpg
6:28
Rodgers documentary ‘Enigma’ releases trailer
Now Playing
nbc_pft_powerrankings_241204.jpg
6:34
PFT Power Rankings: PHI bumps KC out of top three
Now Playing
nbc_pft_cousinsreturn_241204.jpg
6:47
Pressure is on Cousins in return to Minnesota
Now Playing
nbc_pft_qbside_241204.jpg
14:03
Al-Shaair suspension sparks late QB slide debate
Now Playing
nbc_pft_nickcaserio_241204.jpg
16:09
Caserio: NFL paints ‘unfair’ picture of Al-Shaair
Now Playing
nbc_pft_alshaairsuspension_241204.jpg
8:58
Transparency is needed on Al-Shaair suspension
Now Playing
nbc_pft_nflbusinessv3_241203.jpg
10:00
Florio: Haslam has been a dysfunctional owner
Now Playing
nbc_pft_suspensionreactv2_241203.jpg
6:27
Three games for Al-Shaair’s suspension is ‘fuzzy’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_ryansshaiir_241203.jpg
9:53
Ryans addresses Al-Shaair’s hard hit on Lawrence
Now Playing