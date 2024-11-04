 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_ramsvsseahawksv2_241104.jpg
Smith throws costly interceptions in loss to Rams
nbc_pft_chivsari_241104.jpg
Are Bears in trouble after back-to-back losses?
nbc_pft_saintspanthers_241104.jpg
Olave carted off after suffering concussion

Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
NFL: OCT 27 Eagles at Bengals
Eagles: Jalen Hurts contract doesn’t prevent him from golfing
New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers
“Sell the team” chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
nbc_pft_ramsvsseahawksv2_241104.jpg
Smith throws costly interceptions in loss to Rams
nbc_pft_chivsari_241104.jpg
Are Bears in trouble after back-to-back losses?
nbc_pft_saintspanthers_241104.jpg
Olave carted off after suffering concussion

Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
NFL: OCT 27 Eagles at Bengals
Eagles: Jalen Hurts contract doesn’t prevent him from golfing
New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers
“Sell the team” chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
Week 9 superlatives: Ravens, Bills stay hot

November 4, 2024 09:21 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms run through their AFC superlatives after Week 9 of the NFL season, including conversation on the Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Las Vegas Raiders and more.
nbc_pft_ramsvsseahawksv2_241104.jpg
3:54
Smith throws costly interceptions in loss to Rams
nbc_pft_chivsari_241104.jpg
3:19
Are Bears in trouble after back-to-back losses?
nbc_pft_saintspanthers_241104.jpg
4:13
Olave carted off after suffering concussion
nbc_pft_patsvstitans_241104.jpg
1:53
Maye impresses despite Patriots’ loss to Titans
nbc_pft_dalvsatl_241104.jpg
9:53
Is the Cowboys’ season already over?
nbc_pft_wshvsnyg_241104.jpg
4:40
Report: Multiple players want to be traded to WAS
nbc_pft_jaxvsphi_241104.jpg
7:03
Barkley has brought Eagles ‘to a new level’
nbc_pft_packersconvo_241104.jpg
4:19
Did Love rush back to play vs. Lions?
nbc_pft_brianbranch_241104.jpg
4:20
Florio: NFL should ‘reconsider’ ejections
nbc_pft_lionspackers_241104.jpg
12:40
Simms: Lions are ‘best team in the NFL’
nbc_pft_darnoldpenalty_241104.jpg
6:44
‘Horrific’ no-call nearly costs Vikings on SNF
lamar_(1).jpg
13:10
Give Me The Headline: Give Jackson his flowers
