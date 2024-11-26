Watch Now
Ravens’ offense hit unstoppable flow vs. Chargers
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty unpack how the Ravens’ offense was able to get into a rhythm, highlighted by Derrick Henry’s efforts to spark the run game.
Eagles should be thankful for Barkley, Roseman
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty explain why the Eagles should feel blessed to have Saquon Barkley on their roster, as well as for how Howie Roseman has constructed this team.
Assessing Barkley’s odds to win MVP, OPOY
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty dive into the odds, provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, for Saquon Barkley to win MVP, given a RB hasn’t won that honor since 2012, as well as Offensive Player of the Year.
PFT Draft: Primetime Lamar, Tua win Week 12
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty pick the biggest winners of Week 12 around the NFL, featuring Lamar Jackson once again proving he is the man in primetime and a victory lap for Dez Bryant.
Smith-Njigba, Smith have propelled the Seahawks
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty outline how Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Geno Smith have been playing phenomenally and have uplifted the Seahawks this year.
Falcons should feel thankful for Cousins
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty explore how Kirk Cousins has enabled the Falcons to be a playoff team this season.
Glenn, Spielman are giving Lions momentum
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty explain why the Lions should be thankful for Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn and Chris Spielman.
RB demand may outweigh supply and shift the market
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty spell out why the best of the best RBs have earned a higher pay tier, but why the majority of RBs who churn out solid performances won’t get more compensation without a market change.
Johnston’s dropped ball changed everything for LAC
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty spell out why if Quentin Johnston had caught that key pass late in the game, it could’ve been a very different game for the Chargers.
Barkley vs. Henry will be a smash mouth showdown
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty explain why it’ll be a treat to see Saquon Barkley duel against Derrick Henry in Week 13 and why RBs can be so valuable to a roster.
Jets announce search firm to find next GM, HC
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty question why Woody Johnson and the Jets ownership decided to bring in a search firm to help make these decisions.
McCourty: Everything looks like PI in slow-motion
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty explain why it’s not realistic to review pass interference and why officials should be available after the game to create transparency.