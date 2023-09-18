 Skip navigation
Watch Now

Barkley injured, Commanders squeak by Broncos

September 18, 2023 09:53 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze Saquon Barkley's injury in the Giants' win vs. the Cardinals, as well as the Commanders defeating the Broncos with a controversial no-call to end the game.
