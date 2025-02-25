 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_canalesint_250225.jpg
Young ‘never stopped leading’ during benching
nbc_pft_taylorint_250225.jpg
Taylor: Burrow played as good as anyone in 2024
nbc_pft_beaneint_250225.jpg
Beane: Chip on Allen’s shoulder ‘getting bigger’

Other PFT Content

nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Beane: Chip on Allen's shoulder 'getting bigger'

February 25, 2025 03:54 PM
Buffalo Bills General Manager Brandon Beane joins Mike Florio and Chris Simms to look back at Josh Allen’s MVP-winning season, reflect on another tough playoff exit, and why the NFL must continue to “embrace technology.”
nbc_pft_canalesint_250225.jpg
11:42
Young ‘never stopped leading’ during benching
nbc_pft_taylorint_250225.jpg
11:03
Taylor: Burrow played as good as anyone in 2024
nbc_pft_sirianniint_250225.jpg
14:35
Sirianni defends ‘tush push’ as a ‘safe play’
nbc_pft_carrollint_250225.jpg
9:53
Carroll and Brady ‘together’ in LV’s future
nbc_pft_rosemanintv_250225.jpg
13:06
Eagles GM: Barkley had best non-QB season ever
nbc_pft_schneider_250225.jpg
9:28
Schneider expects Geno to be Seahawks’ starter
nbc_pft_toddbowlesintv_250225.jpg
7:46
Buccaneers’ Bowles has ‘nothing against’ tush push
nbc_pft_johnsonint_250225.jpg
10:42
Johnson: Williams set on becoming one of the best
nbc_pft_andyreid_250225.jpg
10:46
Reid watched Super Bowl film day after loss
nbc_pft_jasonlightintv_250225.jpg
9:47
Bucs GM Licht: ‘I like keeping receipts’
nbc_pft_spytekint_250225.jpg
14:15
Spytek: I’d be an idiot to not listen to Brady
nbc_pft_callahanintv_250225.jpg
8:08
Callahan likes Ward’s confidence ahead of draft
