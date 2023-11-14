 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Broncos lay foundation after beating Bills, Chiefs

November 14, 2023 08:50 AM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons analyze how Russell Wilson has shown growth this season and how the Broncos’ ownership has made the right moves to turn the organization around.
Up Next
nbc_pft_ceedeelamb_231114.jpg
2:17
Lamb confident he’s ‘the top WR in this game’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_sutton_231114.jpg
2:50
Sutton makes ‘unbelievable effort’ for TD catch
Now Playing
nbc_pft_allenplayingpoorly_231114.jpg
10:12
Allen knows Bills played ‘a lot of bad football’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_arthursmith_231114.jpg
4:46
Smith is on the hot seat amid QB predicament
Now Playing
nbc_pft_relyingonallen_231114.jpg
14:38
Florio: ‘Bills are the Jenga tower that’s fallen’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_belichek_231114.jpg
7:53
Belichick is getting a taste of his own standards
Now Playing
nbc_pft_diggs_231114.jpg
5:17
T. Diggs wants S. Diggs to get out of Buffalo
Now Playing
nbc_pft_dorsey_231114.jpg
9:19
Bills need cohesiveness to strengthen game plan
Now Playing
nbc_pft_billspenaltyv2_231114.jpg
12:23
Bills penalty was ‘multiple levels of inexcusable’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_wk10superlatives_231113.jpg
7:58
Week 10 superlatives: NE’s ‘embarrassing’ loss
Now Playing
nbc_pft_vikingssaints_231113.jpg
15:13
How O’Connell and the Vikings have bounced back
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jetsraiders_231113.jpg
3:13
Jets offense struggles again vs. Raiders on SNF
Now Playing