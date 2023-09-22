 Skip navigation
Broncos trying to streamline things for offense

September 22, 2023 09:08 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King examine Sean Payton's attempts to simplify the offense for Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos, including why Peter thinks the team will ultimately figure things out.
