Campbell, Packers locker room has QB Love's back
De'Vondre Campbell sticks up for Packers QB Jordan Love to the media and Chris Simms agrees that Love should not be judged too quickly before he has the chance to prove himself in Green Bay.
Why Young is in tougher spot than other rookie QBs
The Carolina Panthers trust that Bryce Young is going to be smart as a new NFL QB, but Mike Florio believes the rookie is in a tough position because of the pressure that he faces to become a "superstar."
PFT plays The Grid: Featuring NYG, MIN, DAL, MIA
Mike Florio and Chris Simms solve a puzzle The Grid created for PFT Live, featuring the Giants, Vikings and two-plus rushing TDs in back-to-back games across the top with the Cowboys, Dolphins and Big 12 down the side.
PFT Draft: Which players, teams deserve patience?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss which players, coaches and teams should be given the most latitude entering the 2023 NFL season, including the Colts' Anthony Richardson and the New York Jets.
Money talks as college football reshuffles
Seattle Seahawks' Pete Carroll expresses disappointment in the state of college football, so Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the business decisions that have impacted the tradition of the sport.
Fill in the Blank: Offensive and defensive keys
In this edition of Fill in the Blank, Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the elite CB combination of Stephon Gilmore and Trevon Diggs, Brandon Aiyuk's role in the 49ers offense and Cooper Kupp's injury.
Kamara a ‘true professional’ in wake of suspension
Mike Florio explains that he has newfound respect for New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara, who was impressive in how he took responsibility for violating the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy.
How will Burrow’s absence impact Cincy’s start?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms challenge Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase's belief that the Bengals will be in good shape as long as Joe Burrow returns from his injury after Week 5, because Cincinnati might already be in a hole.
What is end game for Jacobs’ stalemate with LV?
Given there has been zero movement from the Raiders and Josh Jacobs, Mike Florio and Myles Simmons outline what could eventually get this situation wrapped up.
Berry: Commanders are ‘playing with house money’
Matthew Berry joins Mike Florio to spell out why the Commanders virtually have nothing to lose and why it's time to see what Sam Howell is capable of, rather than leaving the door open for Jacoby Brissett.
How RB durability could be affecting market issue
Jason Garrett explains to Mike Florio why there could be an underlying preparation factor among RBs that's contributing to decreased durability and, in turn, fueling the RB market issue.
Saleh, Flores transforming teams at training camps
Jason Garrett joins Mike Florio to dive into training camp takeaways, including Robert Saleh making the Jets' offense more balanced and Brian Flores bringing an edge to the Vikings' defense.