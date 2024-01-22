Watch Now
Campbell’s spirit has brought out the best in Goff
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine how Jared Goff has transformed under Dan Campbell in Detroit and why the Lions’ sense of “fearlessness” gives them an edge.
Source: Commanders interviewed Bieniemy for HC job
Mike Florio provides insight on the Commanders head coach search, after Eric Bieniemy was the latest candidate to interview for the role.
Eagles reportedly fire defensive coordinator Desai
Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out why if the Eagles aren’t successful next season, all eyes will turn to Nick Sirianni.
49ers capitalized on Packers’ mistakes in Div. Rd.
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect errors the Packers made late in the Divisional Round and why it leaves a bitter taste in Green Bay’s mouth after rallying without Aaron Rodgers this season.
Florio: Bills’ fake punt was ‘strategically bad’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down the Bills' decision to fake a punt to Damar Hamlin, if Josh Allen would've been better off running the ball and more.
Analyzing Hardman’s fumble into end zone
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack the rule for why fumbling into the end zone where the ball exits the sideline on the other side of the pylon results in a touchback.
Simms: Bills need more ‘support’ around Allen
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the Bills' 27-24 loss to the Chiefs, Kansas City's domination in the air and changes needed in order to help Josh Allen.
Mayfield is a ‘big time’ QB, despite loss to DET
Mike Florio and Chris Simms review Baker Mayfield in the Buccaneers' Divisional loss, the positive outlook on future of Tampa Bay and more.
Chiefs are ‘greatest traveling show’ in football
Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out why “we’re witnessing history” with the Chiefs, how Kansas City has embraced being the hunter as opposed to the hunted and more.
Show Me Something Divisional Round: Barry, Slowik
Mike Florio and Peter King reveal who they believe need to step up in NFL Divisional Round matchups including Texans OC Bobby Slowik, Packers DC Joe Barry, Isiah Pacheco, Jordan Love and more.
Examining Tomlin’s contract status with Steelers
Heading into the final year of his contract without an extension, Mike Florio and Peter King break down Mike Tomlin's comments about his talks with Pittsburgh Steelers ownership.
Buccaneers-Lions clash could go down to the wire
Mike Florio and Peter King look ahead to the Buccaneers and Lions Divisional Round matchup, where they expect Baker Mayfield & Co. to put up a fight against Dan Campbell and the Lions.
Packers have momentum going into Divisional Round
Mike Florio and Peter King say Packers management and Matt LaFleur deserve a lot of credit for making it to the Divisional Round, where their surging squad gets a chance to flex its muscles vs. the 49ers.