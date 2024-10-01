 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tyreekhill_241001.jpg
Hill is visibly upset on sidelines against Titans
nbc_pft_rodgers_241001.jpg
Saleh must be careful when speaking on Rodgers
nbc_pft_pullorplay_241001.jpg
Pull Him or Play Him: Brissett, Watson, Minshew

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tyreekhill_241001.jpg
Hill is visibly upset on sidelines against Titans
nbc_pft_rodgers_241001.jpg
Saleh must be careful when speaking on Rodgers
nbc_pft_pullorplay_241001.jpg
Pull Him or Play Him: Brissett, Watson, Minshew

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Can Lions get back to the NFC Championship?

October 1, 2024 08:40 AM
Mike Florio and Michael Holley evaluate the likelihood of the Lions returning to the NFC Championship in 2024 and discuss how the team continues to show signs of growth.
Up Next
nbc_pft_tyreekhill_241001.jpg
5:04
Hill is visibly upset on sidelines against Titans
Now Playing
nbc_pft_rodgers_241001.jpg
6:42
Saleh must be careful when speaking on Rodgers
Now Playing
nbc_pft_pullorplay_241001.jpg
7:49
Pull Him or Play Him: Brissett, Watson, Minshew
Now Playing
nbc_pft_levisrudolph_241001.jpg
8:21
Rudolph moved Titans’ offense better than Levis
Now Playing
nbc_pft_goffgottenbetter_241001.jpg
9:15
Goff ‘started the rebuild’ in Detroit
Now Playing
nbc_pft_decisionmaking_241001.jpg
4:18
Analyzing Lions’ decision-making in key moments
Now Playing
nbc_pft_genosmith_241001.jpg
12:38
Smith proves QBs can revive career with right team
Now Playing
nbc_pft_lionspowerteam_241001.jpg
2:28
Lions are a ‘power team with some glitz’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_analytics_241001.jpg
4:29
How analytics have evolved in the NFL
Now Playing
nbc_pft_patriots49ers_240930.jpg
2:01
When will Maye supplant Brissett in New England?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_brownsraiders_240930.jpg
6:59
Simms: Watson’s poor play is holding Browns back
Now Playing
nbc_pft_bearsramsfalcsaintsv2_240930.jpg
5:07
Cousins: Falcons still have ‘a lot to fix’
Now Playing