Watch Now
Simms defends his No. 1, No. 2 QB draft rankings
Chris Simms explains to Mike Florio what makes Caleb Williams is one of the best QBs he’s ever evaluated and why Jayden Daniels deserves to be in a tier of his own.
Up Next
Broncos reportedly let Wilson speak with teams
Broncos reportedly let Wilson speak with teams
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why the Broncos are “doing right by” Russell Wilson to give him permission to set up his next chapter.
Simms defends his No. 5 QB draft ranking
Simms defends his No. 5 QB draft ranking
Chris Simms explains to Mike Florio why J.J. McCarthy is franchise starting QB material and how he has been playing like a pro.
Simms defends his No. 3, No. 4 QB draft rankings
Simms defends his No. 3, No. 4 QB draft rankings
Chris Simms explains to Mike Florio why Bo Nix’s arm is being underestimated and what makes Michael Penix Jr. a “wildcard.”
How Watson wrinkles Flacco wanting to be in CLE
How Watson wrinkles Flacco wanting to be in CLE
Joe Flacco said Cleveland is the place he’d feel the best about, which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms to explore how that would put pressure on Deshaun Watson.
PFT Draft: GMs you’d want to be this offseason
PFT Draft: GMs you’d want to be this offseason
From the Bears to the Texans, Mike Florio and Chris Simms map out which teams they’d be willing to act as GM for this offseason.
Trubisky reportedly returning to Bills as backup
Trubisky reportedly returning to Bills as backup
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reflect on how Mitch Trubisky’s time in Buffalo was a “palate cleanser” and question if this will give the Bills confidence to “throw caution to the wind” next season.
How Bills freed up over $37 million in cap space
How Bills freed up over $37 million in cap space
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack the Bills’ roster moves, which include releasing Jordan Poyer and Mitch Morse, as well as renegotiating Von Miller’s contract to free up cap space.
Expect ‘positive things’ from Jim Harbaugh
Expect ‘positive things’ from Jim Harbaugh
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how Jim Harbaugh has evolved as a coach, but how ultimately, he always has had compelling characteristics.
Simms’ ‘24 draft rankings: Top six QB prospects
Simms' '24 draft rankings: Top six QB prospects
Chris Simms reveals his rankings for the top quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft class and breaks them into different tiers, from Caleb Williams to Drake Maye and more.
Simms’ QB draft rankings: No. 3 Bo Nix
Simms' QB draft rankings: No. 3 Bo Nix
Chris Simms praises Oregon QB Bo Nix's ability to read the field as a quick decision-maker with "elite" backyard playmaking ability, and he comes in No. 3 on Simms' NFL quarterback prospects.
Simms’ QB draft rankings: No. 6 Drake Maye
Simms' QB draft rankings: No. 6 Drake Maye
Chris Simms explains why he has Drake Maye as his No. 6 quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft despite the massive hype he has received in mock drafts and big boards.