Power rankings: Best offensive weapons in SB LVIII
Mike Florio and Chris Simms take a deep dive into the strongest offensive assets in Super Bowl LVIII, from Christian McCaffrey to Travis Kelce and more.
Jefferson: ‘I know the value that I have’ in MIN
Mike Florio and Chris Simms welcome Justin Jefferson to unpack how the Vikings adapted to their slew of injuries this season, why he's "waiting patiently" for his new contract and how it's a matter of respect.
Young describes what make Purdy, Mahomes special
Steve Young joins Mike Florio and Chris Simms to explain what makes Kyle Shanahan so innovative, how Brock Purdy isn't "the prototype" but he "owns the data," how Patrick Mahomes can become Superman and more.
Simms: Chiefs can handle old-school coaching
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack the possibility of Andy Reid moving on, Eric Bieniemy spending time with the Chiefs ahead of the AFC title game and more.
Why Crosby pushed so hard for Pierce to become HC
Maxx Crosby provides insight on how he trains year round to separate himself from the pack, why he was adamant about Antonio Pierce becoming head coach and tells Chris Simms to “put some respect on us.”
Marino was ‘impressed’ by Tua’s accuracy, timing
Pro Football Hall of Fame QB Dan Marino joins Mike Florio and Chris Simms to outline what adjustments the Dolphins need to make to get past the first round, why he thinks Tua Tagovailoa had a “terrific” year and more.
Brooks explains why tackling is a ‘lost art’
Pro Football Hall of Fame LB Derrick Brooks joins Mike Florio and Chris Simms to explore how the game has evolved, which linebackers he’s keeping a close eye on in Super Bowl LVIII and more.
Penix Jr. details his path to the 2024 NFL Draft
NFL Draft top prospect QB Michael Penix Jr. catches up with Mike Florio and Chris Simms about the strengths and weaknesses of his game, and what he is most looking forward to at the pro level.
How uncertainty has given Mayfield a ‘chippy’ edge
Mike Florio and Chris Simms are joined by Baker Mayfield to unpack his journey starting for four different teams in three years, reflect on his performance at the end of the season, the loss to the Lions and more.
Bowers eyes Titans as potential landing spot
Former Georgia tight end Brock Bowers joins PFT to talk about his time in college football, the freakiest players he has seen, how he is preparing for the 2024 NFL Draft and more.
Nacua: NFL draft evaluators overlooked my passion
Puka Nacua explains how it felt to break 1961 NFL records for the most receptions and receiving yards as a rookie, where his name 'Puka' originates from, shows off his first chain from Aaron Donald, and more.
Clark: Mahomes ‘makes miracles look easy’
Kevin Clark joins Mike Florio and Chris Simms to explore why we’re witnessing history with Patrick Mahomes, as well as rip through the head coaching hires he likes the most and the least.