Watch Now
Colts' Richardson, Broncos' Nix impress in Week 11
PFT believes the Broncos' Week 11 win showed how Bo Nix "keeps getting better," while Anthony Richardson reminded the NFL of his immense upside in his takedown of the Jets.
Up Next
49ers lacked explosive plays in loss to Seahawks
49ers lacked explosive plays in loss to Seahawks
Mike Florio and Chris Simms assess where things went wrong for Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers in their loss to the Seahawks, lamenting their inability to find big plays when they needed them.
Week 11 superlatives: Lions roar, Packers eke by
Week 11 superlatives: Lions roar, Packers eke by
Mike Florio and Chris Simms run through their superlatives after Week 11 of the NFL season, including the Lions' dismantling of the Jaguars and the Packers narrowly escaping with a win over the Bears.
Giants reportedly bench Jones ahead of Week 12
Giants reportedly bench Jones ahead of Week 12
Mike Florio and Chris Simms react to breaking news of the Giants benching QB Daniel Jones, where they briefly explore the decision and what’s next for New York.
How Tomlin, Steelers stymied Ravens once again
How Tomlin, Steelers stymied Ravens once again
PFT examines how Mike Tomlin quieted Lamar Jackson's Baltimore Ravens in Week 11, where the Steelers played a "cleaner brand of football" throughout.
Buffalo’s ‘time has come’ to take control of AFC
Buffalo's 'time has come' to take control of AFC
PFT explores the ripple effects from Buffalo taking down Kansas City in Week 11, highlighting how the Bills are well-positioned in the AFC playoff picture and why the Chiefs' offense still faces major questions.
Chargers on ‘upward trajectory’ with room to grow
Chargers on 'upward trajectory' with room to grow
PFT looks at what the Chargers did right in their crucial win over the Bengals in Week 11, with closer looks at Justin Herbert and Los Angeles' defense.
Bengals have ‘zero wiggle room’ after Week 11 loss
Bengals have 'zero wiggle room' after Week 11 loss
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate what's next for Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and the Cincinnati Bengals as they enter their bye week after falling to 4-7 in Week 11.
Chargers’ culture shift evident in SNF thriller
Chargers' culture shift evident in SNF thriller
After holding on to defeat the Bengals on SNF, Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine how Jim Harbaugh has turned the page on Chargers teams of old when battling down the stretch.
Simms: Bills are ‘more explosive’ than Chiefs
Simms: Bills are 'more explosive' than Chiefs
Chris Simms unpacks the Buffalo Bills' huge win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11, breaking down what the result means for both teams and the AFC playoff picture.
Hill shines in Saints’ Week 11 win over Browns
Hill shines in Saints' Week 11 win over Browns
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed analyze Taysom Hill's huge game against the Cleveland Browns, discussing what makes the 34-year-old such a versatile weapon for the New Orleans Saints.
Give Me The Headline: ‘Purple People Eaters’
Give Me The Headline: 'Purple People Eaters'
Chris Simms breaks down his top headlines from Week 11 of the NFL season, discussing the big road wins from the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams.