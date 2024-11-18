 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_multigamerecap_241118.jpg
Colts’ Richardson, Broncos’ Nix impress in Week 11
nbc_pft_49ersseahawks_241118.jpg
49ers lacked explosive plays in loss to Seahawks
nbc_pft_superlatives_241118.jpg
Week 11 superlatives: Lions roar, Packers eke by

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_multigamerecap_241118.jpg
Colts’ Richardson, Broncos’ Nix impress in Week 11
nbc_pft_49ersseahawks_241118.jpg
49ers lacked explosive plays in loss to Seahawks
nbc_pft_superlatives_241118.jpg
Week 11 superlatives: Lions roar, Packers eke by

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Colts' Richardson, Broncos' Nix impress in Week 11

November 18, 2024 09:26 AM
PFT believes the Broncos' Week 11 win showed how Bo Nix "keeps getting better," while Anthony Richardson reminded the NFL of his immense upside in his takedown of the Jets.
Up Next
nbc_pft_49ersseahawks_241118.jpg
4:16
49ers lacked explosive plays in loss to Seahawks
Now Playing
nbc_pft_superlatives_241118.jpg
13:13
Week 11 superlatives: Lions roar, Packers eke by
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jonesbenchedv2_241118.jpg
3:54
Giants reportedly bench Jones ahead of Week 12
Now Playing
nbc_pft_ravenssteelers_241118.jpg
8:14
How Tomlin, Steelers stymied Ravens once again
Now Playing
nbc_pft_billschiefs_241118.jpg
17:52
Buffalo’s ‘time has come’ to take control of AFC
Now Playing
nbc_pft_chargersmovingforward_241118.jpg
4:50
Chargers on ‘upward trajectory’ with room to grow
Now Playing
nbc_pft_bengalssnf_241118.jpg
17:21
Bengals have ‘zero wiggle room’ after Week 11 loss
Now Playing
nbc_pft_snfchargers_241118.jpg
7:26
Chargers’ culture shift evident in SNF thriller
Now Playing
nbc_simms_kcbuf_241117.jpg
11:49
Simms: Bills are ‘more explosive’ than Chiefs
Now Playing
nbc_csu_saintsbrowns_241117.jpg
4:12
Hill shines in Saints’ Week 11 win over Browns
Now Playing
nbc_csu_givemetheheadlines_241117.jpg
6:22
Give Me The Headline: ‘Purple People Eaters’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_lacvscin_241115.jpg
3:21
Chargers riding hot defense into test vs. Bengals
Now Playing