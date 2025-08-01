 Skip navigation
Why Daniels is 'the real deal' entering year two

August 1, 2025 08:38 AM
Mike Florio and Michael Holley discuss what makes Jayden Daniels so special, outline expectations for the QB in year two and explore how a Terry McLaurin trade could affect him.

nbc_pft_hofstandards_250801.jpg
02:08
Pro Football Hall of Fame could use ‘upper room’
nbc_pft_rogergoodell_250801.jpg
07:44
Goodell: ‘No excuses’ for those senseless acts
nbc_pft_mclaurintraderequest_v2_250801.jpg
11:10
McLaurin wanting a trade ‘adds to the distraction’
nbc_pft_tombrady_250801.jpg
09:51
Brady responds to Scheffler’s views on motivation
nbc_pft_musburger_250801.jpg
14:09
PFT Draft: Most iconic sports voices
nbc_pft_treylance_250801.jpg
05:06
Lance ‘passed the eyeball test’ in HOF game
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250801.jpg
11:25
Cowboys must call Parsons’ agent to finalize deal
nbc_pft_guaranteeddeals_250801.jpg
11:27
What NFLPA needs out of their next leader
nbc_snf_lacdetlitesv3_250731.jpg
46
Highlights: Chargers smack Lions in Canton
nbc_snf_hutchinsonint_250731.jpg
03:45
Hutchinson ‘can’t wait’ for return to field
nbc_snf_lanceint_250731.jpg
01:00
Lance makes statement for Chargers’ QB2 spot
nbc_snf_hofintcomps_250731.jpg
07:45
Hall of fame inductees are in ‘football heaven’
hurts.jpg
04:28
Cowboys-Eagles, Ravens-Bills kick off NFL season
nbc_snf_laclancetd_250731.jpg
17
Lance throws his second TD of night in Canton
nbc_nfl_lacint_250731.jpg
01:09
Rookie Reed makes impression with INT
nbc_snf_lacdisslytd_250731.jpg
41
Lance floats first TD of 2025 to Dissly
nbc_nfl_kickofffumble_250731.jpg
02:46
The first play of the NFL season is... a fumble
nbc_fnia_goodellint_250731.jpg
06:24
Goodell reflects on shooting outside NFL offices
nbc_fnia_afcwestdiscussion_250731.jpg
01:26
Can the Chargers dethrone the Chiefs in AFC West?
nbc_fnia_lionsexpectationsv2_250731.jpg
01:56
What should expectations be for Lions in 2025?
nbc_fnia_floriodelaney_250731.jpg
01:19
How Delaney’s heroic legacy lives on
ffhh_thumb_1.jpg
02:00
Berry names Hampton as 2025 ‘Ride or Die’ pick
nbc_fnia_bmusburgerint_250731.jpg
02:32
Musburger reflects on his 50 years in broadcasting
herbert.jpg
03:10
Can Herbert take next step for Chargers in 2025?
nbc_fnia_mclaurinparsons_250731.jpg
01:34
McLaurin reportedly requests trade from Commanders
nbc_fnia_digitalhofcut_250731.jpg
09:38
Legends of hall of famers from the bust gallery
nbc_roto_xavierworthy_250731.jpg
01:32
Worthy’s absence tests Chiefs’ wide receiver depth
nbc_simms_trivia_250731.jpg
07:41
Simms tests McCourty, Harrison with Pats trivia
nbc_simms_nfcteams_250731.jpg
16:31
NFC Super Bowl windows: DET, WAS, GB to push PHI
nbc_simms_afcteams_250731.jpg
19:02
What AFC teams have legitimate Super Bowl windows?

nbc_dps_louisriddick_250801.jpg
18:32
What’s the ‘magic number’ for McLaurin?
oly_sww200br_worlds_MC_katedouglass_250801.jpg
05:18
Douglass’s medal ceremony from 200m breaststroke
oly_swm4x200f_worlds_greatbritain_250801.jpg
12:59
Great Britain dominant in men’s 4x200m free relay
nbc_dps_mclaurintraderequest_250801.jpg
04:21
Patrick: Washington Commanders ‘need’ McLaurin
oly_sww200br_worlds_katedouglass_250801.jpg
07:43
Douglass sets new American and championship record
oly_swm200bk_worlds_hubertkos_250801.jpg
07:14
Kos follows up Olympic gold with world title
oly_swm200br_worlds_qinhaiyang_250801.jpg
08:37
Qin collects second gold at worlds in 200m breast
oly_sww200bk_worlds_clairecurzan_250801.jpg
07:21
Curzan, Smith qualify for worlds 200m back final
oly_sww100f_worlds_marritsteenbergen__250801.jpg
08:00
Steenberben wins 100m free over O’Callaghan, Huske
wnba_mpx.jpg
02:40
Highlights: Valkyries hold off Mystics
nbc_golf_kornferryutahrd1hl_250731.jpg
07:09
Highlights: Utah Championship, First Round
nbc_golf_pga_wyndhamrd1hl_250731.jpg
11:43
Highlights: Wyndham Championship, First Round
nbc_roto_jaydonblue_250731.jpg
01:32
Can managers ‘start getting excited’ about Blue?
nbc_roto_noahfant_250731.jpg
01:28
Can TE Fant be a fantasy contributor for Bengals?
nbc_roto_helsley_250731.jpg
01:31
Mets beef up bullpen, acquire reliever Helsley
nbc_golf_nellykordaaiground1_250731.jpg
06:55
HLs: Korda off to decent start at AIG Women’s Open
nbc_golf_wyndhamleaderhls_250731.jpg
04:37
HLs: Dahmen, Spieth fire off strong at Wyndham
scott_mpx_new.jpg
03:22
Scott off to crucial strong start at Wyndham
nbc_golf_lottiewoadsegment_250731.jpg
07:37
Woad ‘looks so comfortable’ on the LPGA Tour
nbc_golf_aigopenround1hls_250731.jpg
12:51
Highlights: 2025 AIG Women’s Open, Round 1
nbc_roto_saurez_250731.jpg
01:44
Suarez’s fantasy value dips after trade to M’s
nbc_roto_duran_250731.jpg
01:55
Closer Duran ‘is a huge get’ for Phillies bullpen
nbc_cyc_femmesstage6_250731.jpg
21:21
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France Femmes, Stage 6
nbc_dps_justinherbertinterview_250731.jpg
10:49
Herbert: ‘Everyone loves to play’ for Harbaugh
nbc_dps_philipriversinterview_250731.jpg
14:09
Rivers ‘excited’ for Chargers, Herbert in 2025
nbc_dps_ccsabathiainterview_250731.jpg
12:41
Sabathia ‘feels good’ after Hall of Fame induction
nbc_golf_woadfindslostballs_250731.jpg
01:05
Woad finds lost golf balls during AIG Women’s Open
wilkins.jpg
03:35
Wilkins’ release from Raiders feels ‘really odd’
phils_mpx.jpg
01:23
Target Phillies, fade Mets in NL East markets
nbc_roto_valvwash_250731.jpg
01:35
Are Valkyries in a ‘trap spot’ against Mystics?