Pro Football Talk
Pro Football Hall of Fame could use 'upper room'
Goodell: 'No excuses' for those senseless acts
McLaurin wanting a trade 'adds to the distraction'
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as "consultant"
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Pro Football Hall of Fame could use ‘upper room’
Goodell: ‘No excuses’ for those senseless acts
McLaurin wanting a trade ‘adds to the distraction’
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Why Daniels is 'the real deal' entering year two
August 1, 2025 08:38 AM
Mike Florio and Michael Holley discuss what makes Jayden Daniels so special, outline expectations for the QB in year two and explore how a Terry McLaurin trade could affect him.
02:08
Pro Football Hall of Fame could use ‘upper room’
07:44
Goodell: ‘No excuses’ for those senseless acts
11:10
McLaurin wanting a trade ‘adds to the distraction’
09:51
Brady responds to Scheffler’s views on motivation
14:09
PFT Draft: Most iconic sports voices
05:06
Lance ‘passed the eyeball test’ in HOF game
11:25
Cowboys must call Parsons’ agent to finalize deal
11:27
What NFLPA needs out of their next leader
46
Highlights: Chargers smack Lions in Canton
03:45
Hutchinson ‘can’t wait’ for return to field
01:00
Lance makes statement for Chargers’ QB2 spot
07:45
Hall of fame inductees are in ‘football heaven’
04:28
Cowboys-Eagles, Ravens-Bills kick off NFL season
17
Lance throws his second TD of night in Canton
01:09
Rookie Reed makes impression with INT
41
Lance floats first TD of 2025 to Dissly
02:46
The first play of the NFL season is... a fumble
06:24
Goodell reflects on shooting outside NFL offices
01:26
Can the Chargers dethrone the Chiefs in AFC West?
01:56
What should expectations be for Lions in 2025?
01:19
How Delaney’s heroic legacy lives on
02:00
Berry names Hampton as 2025 ‘Ride or Die’ pick
02:32
Musburger reflects on his 50 years in broadcasting
03:10
Can Herbert take next step for Chargers in 2025?
01:34
McLaurin reportedly requests trade from Commanders
09:38
Legends of hall of famers from the bust gallery
01:32
Worthy’s absence tests Chiefs’ wide receiver depth
07:41
Simms tests McCourty, Harrison with Pats trivia
16:31
NFC Super Bowl windows: DET, WAS, GB to push PHI
19:02
What AFC teams have legitimate Super Bowl windows?
18:32
What’s the ‘magic number’ for McLaurin?
05:18
Douglass’s medal ceremony from 200m breaststroke
12:59
Great Britain dominant in men’s 4x200m free relay
04:21
Patrick: Washington Commanders ‘need’ McLaurin
07:43
Douglass sets new American and championship record
07:14
Kos follows up Olympic gold with world title
08:37
Qin collects second gold at worlds in 200m breast
07:21
Curzan, Smith qualify for worlds 200m back final
08:00
Steenberben wins 100m free over O’Callaghan, Huske
02:40
Highlights: Valkyries hold off Mystics
07:09
Highlights: Utah Championship, First Round
11:43
Highlights: Wyndham Championship, First Round
01:32
Can managers ‘start getting excited’ about Blue?
01:28
Can TE Fant be a fantasy contributor for Bengals?
01:31
Mets beef up bullpen, acquire reliever Helsley
06:55
HLs: Korda off to decent start at AIG Women’s Open
04:37
HLs: Dahmen, Spieth fire off strong at Wyndham
03:22
Scott off to crucial strong start at Wyndham
07:37
Woad ‘looks so comfortable’ on the LPGA Tour
12:51
Highlights: 2025 AIG Women’s Open, Round 1
01:44
Suarez’s fantasy value dips after trade to M’s
01:55
Closer Duran ‘is a huge get’ for Phillies bullpen
21:21
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France Femmes, Stage 6
10:49
Herbert: ‘Everyone loves to play’ for Harbaugh
14:09
Rivers ‘excited’ for Chargers, Herbert in 2025
12:41
Sabathia ‘feels good’ after Hall of Fame induction
01:05
Woad finds lost golf balls during AIG Women’s Open
03:35
Wilkins’ release from Raiders feels ‘really odd’
01:23
Target Phillies, fade Mets in NL East markets
01:35
Are Valkyries in a ‘trap spot’ against Mystics?
