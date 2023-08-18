Watch Now
Cook reveals why he elected to sign with Jets
Dalvin Cook said Aaron Rodgers’ presence helped lure him to the Jets, which leads Mike Florio and Myles Simmons to explain how Cook could give New York the edge to close out tight games.
Up Next
Cook says only thing RBs can do is ‘keep playing’
Cook says only thing RBs can do is 'keep playing'
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons outline why there’s not much RBs are able to do now to change the market, and how this is something that’ll take time to prove there's value to the position.
Johnson injures rotator cuff in joint practice
Johnson injures rotator cuff in joint practice
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons outline why it is, under no circumstances, acceptable for Mark Andrews to body slam Danny Johnson to the ground, or for a player to throw a helmet, like at the Packers-Patriots practice.
Snapshot impressions: Cousins, McDaniel, Carroll
Snapshot impressions: Cousins, McDaniel, Carroll
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons play a round of “Word Association” to pair with Kirk Cousins, Mike McDaniel and Pete Carroll.
Mariota becomes reason for concern vs. Browns
Mariota becomes reason for concern vs. Browns
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons outline why Marcus Mariota has one last shot to prove himself in the third week of the preseason and identify potential options the Eagles could explore to replace the backup.
King shares insight on 49ers QBs at training camp
King shares insight on 49ers QBs at training camp
Peter King joins Mike Florio and Myles Simmons from his training camp tour to provide updates on Brock Purdy’s recovery process, the QB competition between Trey Lance and Sam Darnold and more.
PFT Draft: Preseason Week 2 show me something
PFT Draft: Preseason Week 2 show me something
Mike Florio, Myles Simmons and Peter King outline which players have high stakes entering the second week of preseason action.
York misses pair of potential game-winning FGs
York misses pair of potential game-winning FGs
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons assess why the Browns should be concerned about the multiple potential game-winning field goals Cade York missed and discuss at what point Cleveland should take action.
Commanders officially name Howell starting QB
Commanders officially name Howell starting QB
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons react to the announcement Ron Rivera will back Sam Howell as the starting QB over Jacoby Brissett.
Ravens are a ‘wild card’ with Monken, Lamar, OBJ
Ravens are a ‘wild card’ with Monken, Lamar, OBJ
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons map out how Todd Monken has his work cut out for himself learning how to get the best out of Lamar Jackson, Odell Beckham Jr. and Zay Flowers.
DTR proves he can ‘pilot the offense’ vs. Eagles
DTR proves he can ‘pilot the offense’ vs. Eagles
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons evaluate Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s performance against the Eagles, where the QB had an impressive showing but made a critical error with an illegal blindside block.
Cook’s deal protects Jets for potential suspension
Cook’s deal protects Jets for potential suspension
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down the significant aspects of Dalvin Cook’s contract with the Jets, including a structural component pertaining to a potential suspension.
Jones offers Love advice about replacing a legend
Jones offers Love advice about replacing a legend
Mike Florio and Chris Simms shed light on the differences between Mac Jones taking the helm in NE a year after Tom Brady, versus Jordan Love replacing Aaron Rodgers after studying behind him for three years.