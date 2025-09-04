Skip navigation
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
PFT Clips
Football taught Allen to stay ‘where my feet are’
Who will win the Allen-Jackson matchup?
How kicking developments could influence scoring
Other PFT Content
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Commanders
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Commanders
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Pressure is on for Prescott, Cowboys
September 4, 2025 08:00 AM
With a big contract in hand and no more Micah Parsons in Dallas, the Cowboys’ hopes for 2025 fall squarely on Dak Prescott’s shoulders.
Related Videos
09:49
Football taught Allen to stay ‘where my feet are’
11:39
Who will win the Allen-Jackson matchup?
03:47
How kicking developments could influence scoring
09:21
Schottenheimer is DAL’s ‘most intriguing unknown’
08:08
Key matchups abound in Cowboys-Eagles opener
03:58
Pickens has great opportunity with Cowboys
08:56
Can the Eagles run it back in 2025?
11:51
Schottenheimer, Joneses linked by football family
33:18
Cowboys’ Schottenheimer: ‘Jerry’s been amazing’
05:46
LeBron, Berry compare Week 1 TD scorer parlays
14:05
Week 1 RB start/sit: Pacheco, Williams, Johnson
04:28
Fantasy bold prediction: Collins finishes as WR1
04:22
Berry: Hampton will lead NFL in rushing touchdowns
01:52
NFL OROY picks: Hunter, Hampton, Chiefs’ rookie OT
03:23
Berry: Lawrence will finish as a top-10 fantasy QB
11:45
McLaurin, Moore lead Week 1 WR start/sit decisions
01:57
Colts moneyline vs. Dolphins a sneaky good bet
01:48
CAR vs. JAX in Week 1 set to go over 46.5 points
02:05
Bet Flacco over 34.5 pass attempts vs. CIN
01:47
Players to watch, X-factors: Cowboys vs. Eagles
01:49
Key players to watch: Ravens vs. Bills
05:39
Brady offers take on QB evolution in 2025 vs. 2000
16:53
Moore peels back curtain on move to start Rattler
07:13
PFT preseason awards: OROY, DROY, MVP, more
02:11
Hunter’s main focus will be offensive
06:09
Simms: Ravens are ‘clearly’ most talented AFC team
12:48
Clock is ticking on McDermott’s shot with Allen
04:01
PFT Power Rankings: Eagles atop throne in Week 1
04:54
Schottenheimer encourages Cowboys to ‘play free’
05:43
Jones will be biggest challenge for Schottenheimer
Latest Clips
04:52
Carmichael’s epic whip in ’01 happened by accident
05:24
Who did McGrath lose sleep over?
06:51
McGrath: Deegan won’t take long to succeed in 450
03:06
Sleepers in the King of Holeshot Challenge
01:32
Will Deegan’s confidence backfire in 450?
08:16
King of Holeshot Challenge is all about fun
02:41
Breaking down Underwood’s first game at Michigan
01:08
49ers’ Jennings should get ‘complement of routes’
01:11
Diggs has solid fantasy floor as Patriots’ top WR
01:08
Walker could record ‘plenty of saves’ in September
30:47
Highlights: 2025 Vuelta a España Stage 11
01:43
Rays’ Caminero continuing ‘ascent to superstardom’
01:16
Relegate Kincaid to TE stream option for fantasy
01:34
Red Sox young star Anthony out with oblique injury
17:58
Analyzing pressure on Bills, Rodgers’ psyche
15:00
Irvin on Parsons trade and Cowboys documentary
01:57
Gronowski rushing yards a strong Cy-Hawk bet
02:04
Bet on Oklahoma State to struggle against Oregon
01:59
Underwood prop, Colorado lead Week 2 best bets
10:44
Report: LAC paid Leonard $28M for ‘no-show job’
02:34
Is Parsons better off with Packers?
03:24
Parsons ready to ‘focus on ball’ with Packers
12:34
Rory, Scheffler to headline the Golf Channel Games
01:35
Impact players: Boston College vs. Michigan State
05:45
Why Cowboys made Schottenheimer head coach
13:08
Sirianni downplays banner to keep Eagles focused
02:54
Highlights: Valkyries stay hot, Mercury tops Fever
30
Heroes, hopefuls, hot heads gather at WWT Raceway
10:41
Ojomo’s Nigerian upbringing inspires his ambition
33:33
Highlights: 2025 Vuelta a España Stage 10
