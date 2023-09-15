Watch Now
Does NFL need to change end zone touchback rule?
Mike Florio illustrates why he still has a problem with the rule that an offensive fumble out of the end zone continues to be a touchback for the defensive team, calling it "nonsensical," and Peter King suggests a tweak.
Can the Patriots slow down the Dolphins offense?
The New England Patriots look to avoid their first 0-2 start since 2001, but have to do it against the high-flying Miami Dolphins offense led by Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill.
Show Me Something Week 2: Fields, Burrow, Allen
Mike Florio and Peter King draft NFL players that need to show something during Week 2 action, featuring quarterbacks Justin Fields, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, Daniel Jones, and Geno Smith.
Chiefs potentially getting stars back against Jags
Mike Florio and Peter King discuss the potential return of TE Travis Kelce and DT Chris Jones to the Kansas City Chiefs against the Jacksonville Jaguars and how weather may play a factor in the matchup.
Cousins’ play, personality holding Vikings back?
"Some guys rise up, some guys shrink" says Mike Florio following Kirk Cousins' primetime performance against the Eagles, believing the team is a personification of its QB and he lacks the personality to "set the tone."
Vikings plagued by turnovers in loss to Eagles
Mike Florio and Peter King address the elephant in the locker room as turnovers continue to haunt the Minnesota Vikings following their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Will Wilson keep Jets competitive without Rodgers?
Mike Florio and Peter King discuss the season outlook for the New York Jets moving forward with Zach Wilson under center in place of the injured Aaron Rodgers.
King: Rugby-style end zone push an ‘abomination’
After Jalen Hurts' dual rushing touchdowns from the one, Peter King says the NFL has made a "terrible mistake" in not legislating a rugby play out of the league, as Mike Florio shares why it won't change any time soon.
Key takeaways from the Eagles win over Vikings
Mike Florio and Peter King recap the Philadelphia Eagles' win over the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night, and explain how the Eagles' run game was "unstoppable" against a lackluster Vikings' front seven.
Rodgers on the road to recovery after surgery
Mike Florio says Aaron Rodgers is "clearly coming back" next season following surgery to repair his torn Achilles, as Peter King details the impact that Tom Brady has had on Rodgers since retirement.
Week 2 preview: Dolphins vs. Patriots
Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline key components for Week 2's SNF matchup between an explosive Dolphins offense and an encouraging Patriots defense.
Week 2 preview: Commanders vs. Broncos
Chris Simms and Mike Florio debate whether the Denver Broncos can avoid a second straight home loss when they host the Washington Commanders this Sunday.