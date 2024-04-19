 Skip navigation
Caserio not worried about Diggs being a diva

April 19, 2024 08:09 AM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons review how Stefon Diggs' passion to win can come across as a diva and assess how he will fit in with the Texans' style.
