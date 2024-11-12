Watch Now
Is Chargers’ offense as strong as its defense?
The Chargers are the only team not to allow 20+ points in a game this season, which leads Mike Florio and Devin McCourty to compare the defense to the offense.
Up Next
Broncos, Chargers battle for AFC West No. 2 slot
Broncos, Chargers battle for AFC West No. 2 slot
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty dive into if the Broncos or Chargers have more of an edge in the AFC West for the second spot, behind the Chiefs.
Why is AT&T Stadium designed for looks?
Why is AT&T Stadium designed for looks?
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty discuss the design flaws of the Dallas Cowboys AT&T Stadium as Florio prepares to attend his next Cowboys game.
Assessing how long MIN defense can carry the load
Assessing how long MIN defense can carry the load
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty map out how the Vikings’ offense can become more dimensional by spreading the wealth beyond Justin Jefferson.
Eberflus isn’t ‘inspiring confidence’ about Bears
Eberflus isn’t ‘inspiring confidence’ about Bears
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty sift through Matt Eberflus’ read on the Bears and discuss how the players’ access to press conferences means they hear everything, as well as how he must manage expectations.
Rams should be in search of franchise QB
Rams should be in search of franchise QB
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty map out where the Rams stand in the playoff picture and explore how they need to make changes to start the rebuild process for future seasons.
Why NFL injury report needs to be transparent
Why NFL injury report needs to be transparent
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty explain why it’s so important for teams to be honest about which players are injured and how it has implications on the betting market and the integrity of the game.
Week 10 superlatives: Steelers, Eagles impress
Week 10 superlatives: Steelers, Eagles impress
Mike Florio and Chris Simms run through their superlatives after Week 10 of the NFL season, including Russell Wilson leading the Steelers to a convincing win, the Eagles’ takedown of the Cowboys, and more.
PFT Draft: Biggest statements in Week 10
PFT Draft: Biggest statements in Week 10
From Kyler Murray's outburst to Chuba Hubbard against the Giants in Germany, Mike Florio and Chris Simms reveal their picks for which players had impressive showings in Week 10.
Jones’ time as Giants’ starting QB nearing an end
Jones' time as Giants' starting QB nearing an end
After the Giants' disastrous loss to the Panthers in Week 10, PFT examines Daniel Jones' NFL future as his days in New York appear to be coming to a close.
Flacco, Darnold among Week 10 disappointments
Flacco, Darnold among Week 10 disappointments
PFT shows how Joe Flacco "cost" the Colts in their loss to the Bills before exploring the Vikings' true ceiling with Sam Darnold, who underwhelmed in Week 10 despite defeating the Jaguars.
Chiefs are ‘inevitable’ after improving to 9-0
Chiefs are 'inevitable' after improving to 9-0
After narrowly edging the Broncos for a last-second Week 10 win, PFT explains how things have “aligned perfectly” for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs to remain the NFL’s only undefeated team this season.