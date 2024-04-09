 Skip navigation
Mayo: Pats' rebuild is a process, more than a QB

April 9, 2024 08:30 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms weigh in on how efficiently the Patriots will be able to rebuild and question if they could pull off what the Texans have.
