Taylor, Cook dominate at RB in Week 8

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
PFT Clips
Maye, Patriots roll again vs. Browns
Buccaneers’ defense comes through to beat Saints
Arrow pointing down for integrity of the game
Other PFT Content
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
PFT
Rumor Mill
Teams
Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Commanders
Watch
Podcasts
Podcasts
PFT Live
More Sports
More Sports
NFL
Fantasy Sports
MLB
NBA
NHL
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
Peacock
Search Query
Submit Search
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
PFT Clips
Maye, Patriots roll again vs. Browns
Buccaneers’ defense comes through to beat Saints
Arrow pointing down for integrity of the game
Other PFT Content
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
PFT
Rumor Mill
Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Commanders
Watch
Podcasts
PFT Live
More Sports
NFL
Fantasy Sports
MLB
NBA
NHL
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Taylor, Cook dominate at RB in Week 8
October 27, 2025 09:46 AM
Week 8 was a running back week, best exemplified by Jonathan Taylor and James Cook running amok.
Related Videos
06:32
Maye, Patriots roll again vs. Browns
02:44
Buccaneers’ defense comes through to beat Saints
01:39
Arrow pointing down for integrity of the game
03:37
Texans can still make a push in AFC
06:22
Rodgers, Steelers need ‘greater sense of urgency’
08:39
Love blocks out noise, defeats mentor Rodgers
08:23
Eagles ‘finding themselves’ on offense
09:21
Defense not holding up its end for Steelers
05:07
Best version of Packers impressive vs. Steelers
13:40
Why BAL’s handling of Lamar’s status caused issues
05:42
Ravens ‘plugged the leak’ with win over Bears
05:03
Steelers fan malaise shows in Packers loss
05:53
Nix, Broncos beat up on ‘pitiful’ Cowboys defense
08:09
Jets steal much-needed first win from Bengals
03:26
Ravens snap 4-game losing streak against the Bears
37
Harrison could be getting a call from Canton soon
06:04
Gary: GB ‘played good, collective ball’ vs. PIT
02:20
Maye, Mayfield undervalued in MVP futures market
01:52
Chiefs leads AFC champion odds in ‘wide open’ race
10:29
Give me the headlines: ‘First and Glenn’
03:35
Harrison: PIT’s defensive errors are ‘disturbing’
04:47
Broncos stay hot against the Cowboys
03:02
How Parsons, Packers contained Rodgers in Week 8
03:04
Kraft: GB focused on ‘bullying the bully’ vs. PIT
55
Highlights: Packers come alive to defeat Rodgers
37
SEA should roll vs. WAS after bye on SNF in Week 9
09:40
Speed Round: Week 8 Monsters of the NFL
03:19
Fields, Glenn show fight in Jets’ win vs. Bengals
04:13
Eagles return to Super Bowl form in win vs. Giants
01:12
Packers-Steelers heats up with mid-game fight
Latest Clips
01:54
Highlights: Reaves drops 51 points in Lakers win
01:56
Highlights: Leonard guides LAC to win vs. Portland
01:48
Ravens, Broncos among statement AFC wins in Week 8
01:59
Highlights Mavs ride strong 3rd quarter to victory
01:17
Kraft makes sensational 59-yard play
02:44
Colts, Broncos, Patriots shine atop AFC
02:00
Highlights: Timberwolves hold off Pacers
48
Metcalf works inside to nab TD pass from Rodgers
02:00
Highlights: Ball powers Hornets to win vs. Wizards
01:59
Highlights: Cavs hand Bucks first loss of season
02:01
Highlights: Powell powers Heat past Knicks
44
Kraft storms into end zone for first TD of night
26
NFL Week 8 injury updates: Skattebo, Saquon
01:36
Inside Ravens’ injury-report issue with Lamar
03:10
Byron delivers from post position at Martinsville
12:36
Highlights: Bank of Utah Championship, Round 4
02:05
Family support propels Brennan to Bank of Utah win
14:04
NASCAR Cup drivers recap Martinsville playoff race
59
Best Cup driver audio from Martinsville playoffs
02:03
Highlights: Pistons top still-winless Celtics
01:16
Logano: Championship hopes ending ‘stings’
54
Elliott falls short of the Championship 4
02:29
Gordon ‘saw a fire’ in Hendrick team
01:14
Bell kept ‘falling backwards’ at Martinsville
01:39
Blaney ‘just got loose’ down Martinsville stretch
01:39
Larson: Byron’s Martinsville win was ‘awesome’
01:49
Byron: ‘Things have a way of working out’
12:50
Highlights: USWNT v. Portugal (En Español)
14:48
Highlight: NASCAR Cup playoff race at Martinsville
55
Coffey scores to give U.S. 3-1 lead over Portugal
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue