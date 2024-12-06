 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_seahawkscards_241206.jpg
Cardinals ‘desperately’ need to win vs. Seahawks
nbc_pft_falconsvikings_241206.jpg
What to expect from Cousins in return to Minnesota
nbc_pft_cowboysplayoff_241206.jpg
Inside Cowboys’ chances of reaching the playoffs

Other PFT Content

NFL: Super Bowl LVII-NFLPA Press Conference
George Atallah leaves NFLPA after 15 years
Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_seahawkscards_241206.jpg
Cardinals ‘desperately’ need to win vs. Seahawks
nbc_pft_falconsvikings_241206.jpg
What to expect from Cousins in return to Minnesota
nbc_pft_cowboysplayoff_241206.jpg
Inside Cowboys’ chances of reaching the playoffs

Other PFT Content

NFL: Super Bowl LVII-NFLPA Press Conference
George Atallah leaves NFLPA after 15 years
Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

PFT Draft: Week 14 Show Me Something

December 6, 2024 09:04 AM
From Kyle Shanahan to George Pickens, Mike Florio and Michael Holley reveal which coaches and athletes they want to see a high-level of performance from in Week 14.
Up Next
nbc_pft_seahawkscards_241206.jpg
2:25
Cardinals ‘desperately’ need to win vs. Seahawks
Now Playing
nbc_pft_falconsvikings_241206.jpg
4:09
What to expect from Cousins in return to Minnesota
Now Playing
nbc_pft_cowboysplayoff_241206.jpg
3:35
Inside Cowboys’ chances of reaching the playoffs
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jetsdolphins_241206.jpg
12:28
Tua ‘reluctantly’ recognizes he must play safer
Now Playing
nbc_pft_chiefschargers_241206.jpg
2:19
Harbaugh will make sure to give Chiefs a ‘fight’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_lafleurexchange_241206.jpg
3:09
Inside LaFleur’s heated exchange with Lions fan
Now Playing
nbc_pft_packers_241206.jpg
5:07
Packers, Love must focus on fundamentals
Now Playing
nbc_pft_belichick_241206.jpg
7:41
Belichick reportedly interviews for UNC job
Now Playing
nbc_pft_lionswinstreak_241206.jpg
4:34
Campbell instills confidence during win streak
Now Playing
nbc_pft_lionsfourthdown_241206.jpg
14:25
‘No brainer’ for DET to go for it on fourth down
Now Playing
nbc_pft_lionspackers_241206.jpg
18:17
Lions played unselfish, gutsy in win vs. Packers
Now Playing
nbc_csu_snfchargersatchiefs_241205.jpg
6:33
NFL Week 14 preview: Chargers vs. Chiefs
Now Playing