Lions, Packers keep pace in NFC North
The Lions and Packers showed in Week 3 that they can stay in the race in the NFC North, while the Bears continued to see offensive struggles.
Ravens find their superpower vs. Cowboys
The Ravens pinpointed their identity in a win over the Cowboys, while Dallas added to its frustrations on both sides of the ball.
Dalton steps in to lead Panthers over Raiders
Andy Dalton proved the Panthers right in their choice to bench Bryce Young for him by stuffing the stat sheet en route to Carolina’s first win of the season.
MNF preview: Jags, Bengals desperate to win
The Jaguars and Bengals both face a lot of pressure to nab their first wins of the season on Monday against the Bills and Commanders, respectively.
Giants defy doubters by beating Browns
The Giants’ win over the Browns showcased teams performing very differently to preseason expectations.
Week 3 superlatives: Darnold, Fields keep it going
Mike Florio and Chris Simms run through some of their top takeaways from Week 3, from the cloud hanging over the Vikings’ hot start to the Steelers and Seahawks staying unbeaten.
Nix, Broncos get in win column vs. Bucs
There was little reason to pick the Broncos heading into Week 3, but Denver defied expectations by taking it to the Buccaneers on both sides of the ball.
Barkley, Eagles surge to knock off Saints
Nick Sirianni fourth-down decisions aside, the Eagles hit a lot of the right notes in handing the Saints their first loss of the season.
Rams hit 49ers with the kitchen sink in comeback
The shocker of Week 3 came when the injury-riddled Rams overcame a double-digit deficit to defeat the similarly hampered 49ers.
Falcons come up just short vs. Chiefs
The Falcons didn’t come up with the plays they needed to take down the Chiefs, but Atlanta’s talent still counts as reason for optimism amid a 1-2 start.
Has Rice overtaken Kelce as KC’s No. 1 receiver?
As Rashee Rice has ascended up the wide receiver hierarchy, Travis Kelce has taken a few steps down as a volume receiver in the Chiefs’ offense.
Chiefs’ win over Falcons reflects new identity
The Chiefs’ SNF victory over the Falcons confirmed what has been the case for a while now: Kansas City is now a team led by its defense.